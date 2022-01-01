Marina RENOUF

-
The Institute of Cancer Research
- Internship student
2017 - 2017
This study leads by the ICR is to look which part of the body is the most responding to the radium treatment injected in patients who suffer from prostate cancer.
1. Contour the bone metastasis of patients with prostate cancer :
- With the software OsiriX, I have contoured all the bone metastasis manually on "whole body diffusion MRI"
2. The analysis of the bone metastasis :
- Thanks to a python script, I have extracted different information from the data of the ROI to how the tumor evolved,
- The principal information I have use were : mean, median and volume, and for these information I have built charts,
- I have realized a student t-test to evaluate if the mean, median or volume for the different MRI exams were different by chance or not chance and means there was a real difference between the different dates
3. Radiomics
- For the first time in the ICR, we have realized a radiomics analysis for MRI data,
- Thanks to a python program, we have extracted a lot of data from the ROIs of all patients, and we have coded a figure two different colors to see the correlation between the features, it is this figure which allows to predict or not the effect of the treatment
Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg
- Engineering apprentice
Strasbourg
2015 - 2018
- Project management on medical imaging software installation (PACS, Nexus, SIMRAL, CRISTAL Image, Xplore and CD Reloader).
- Maintenance and assistance to users (Xplore, CD Reloader and PACS)
Centre François Baclesse
- Radiographer
CAEN
2015 - 2015
Radiographer on Siemens's accelerator «Artiste»
Centre Hospitalier Nord Mayenne
- Quality intern
2015 - 2015
- Audited the department of medical imaging and results analysis in order to build an improvement plan for that service for the next certifications «HAS»
- Project in full autonomy
- Wrote protocols and technical datas
- Participated in project «RMM/REMED», Patient Tracer and work group
- Participated in the training «risk management»
Hospitals and clinics
- Radiographer intern
2011 - 2014
Proefficiency, autonomy and rigor in the different imaging techniques.
Versatility with imaging equipment.
- Conventional imaging (22 weeks)
- Scanner (14 weeks) : Siemens, GE and Philips
- Radiotherapy (12 weeks) : Siemens (Artiste), GE (Saturne 15), Elekta (XWI), Varian (Clinac), Cyberknife (Accuray) and Tomotherapy
- Nuclear therapy (6 weeks) : Philips (Axis) and Siemens (Symbia)
- MRI (4 weeks) : Philips and Siemens
- Clinical care (4 weeks) : urology service
- Interventional imaging (2 weeks)