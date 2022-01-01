Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marinaloschi LOSCHI
Ajouter
Marinaloschi LOSCHI
LIMOGES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Limoges
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Credit coopératif
- Apprentie chargée de clientèle
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Danton
Brive La Gaillarde
2013 - maintenant
Réseau
Antonella LOSCHI
Antonella LOSCHI