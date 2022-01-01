Retail
Marine ARNAUD-BATTANDIER
Marine ARNAUD-BATTANDIER
CDG
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Air France
- Officier Pilote de Ligne A220
CDG
2022 - maintenant
Air France HOP
- Officier Pilote de Ligne Embraer 170/190
2019 - 2022
Air France HOP
- Officier Pilote de Ligne ATR 42/72-500
2017 - 2019
EADS
- Stagiaire
Blagnac
2007 - 2007
Etude d'un nouveau système de navigation et guidage pour les aéronefs
Formations
HOP!Training By Icare
2016 - 2016
QT ATR 42/72-500
ENAC
Toulouse
2012 - 2012
IR SE ME, MCC
Trimaille Aéro Formation
2011 - 2011
CPL
Réseau
Benoit PAU
Camille FRANCOIS
Fabrice CRIGNON
Luc DESLAURIER
Mathieu CARTON
Pascal FONTENEAU
Solange DARBES-PICCA
Sylvain CALVAYRAC
Thomas LAVERRE
