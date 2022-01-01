Marine GONNET (PAUFIQUE)

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Ressources humaines
International
Relationnel
Recrutement
Entreprises
Boccard
- Recruitment Officer
Villeurbanne2018 - maintenantSince 1918 Boccard has been a major player both in France and throughout the world in the design and construction of increasingly productive and innovative industrial plants.
Boccard, Ensemblier Industriel, is a global plant and process solutions leader offering expertise in Engineering, Manufacturing, Construction and Maintenance with over 3500 employees in 35 countries.
Thanks to its excellence in project management based on its “Safety first, on time, on spec, on budget” commitment, Boccard is a worldwide leader in providing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) optimization solutions in industrial markets such as Oil & Gas, Power & Utilities, Nuclear and Steel, or in process industries such as Brewery, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Hygiene, and Pharma & Biotechnology.
Safety first! Our core value is to ensure our employees go home safe. Boccard has established a sound Human Resources policy to develop the talents of each of our employees. We show commitment to continuous training for our employees with our Boccard Academy. We also have a variety of tools specifically for enhancing the development of our employees by regularly offering them various postings through BocMobility. Our position in diverse markets, trades and regions allows for a valuable and attractive career progression within Boccard.
Walters People France
- Managing Consultant
Paris2012 - 2017Division: Commerce
• Management de deux consultants juniors
• Recrutements : Sourcing, analyse des CV, entretiens, suivi des processus.
• Gestion commerciale d’un portefeuille de clients tous secteurs confondus: prospection, négociations, suivi et fidélisation de la clientèle.
• Conseil en RH et gestion de carrières.
Orange Business Services Spain
- Junior CRE
2010 - 2012Management de 25 comptes clés
Casa Santona
- Chargée d'études commerciales
2010 - 2010Find a way to adapt the franchise system to the structure of the firm. Basically, build the franchise system for Casa Santona on the national territory (Spain)
Camara de comercio franco-española
- Chargée d'études