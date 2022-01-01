Menu

Marine OUDIN CARO

Caudan

En résumé

Creative, reliable, results oriented and dynamic, I am able to work in team efficiently as well as in complete autonomy, taking initiative and assuming responsibilities, to meet new challenges and to exceed business goals.

_______________________________________________________________________________

You can contact me by email or by phone:
marine.caro18@gmail.com
+33 6 23083923
_______________________________________________________________________________


Mes compétences :
- Logiciels : Microsoft Office / Photoshop / Open Project / SAP
- Langues : Français langue maternelle / Italien courant / Anglais courant / Espagnol bon

Entreprises

  • Loxam - Réviseur Comptable International

    Caudan (56850) 2018 - 2021 - Audit des filiales (Norvège, Allemagne, Belgique, Luxembourg, Irlande, Italie, Arabie Saoudite et Colombie) sur les aspects administratifs, comptables et contrôles interne pour s'assurer du bon respect des règles groupe et locales,
    - Préparation des états financiers trimestriels dans le cadre de la consolidation groupe.

  • EY - Auditrice Financière Sénior

    Paris (75000) - Rennes (35000) 2015 - 2018 - Revue des procédures de contrôle interne et évaluation des risques,
    - Réalisation de missions de commissaire aux comptes dans plusieurs référentiels et différents secteurs (dont agroalimentaire, informatique, média, BTP).

  • ESCP Europe - Chargée de Programme du Bureau des Sports

    Paris (75000) 2014 - 2015 Organisation et gestion du budget de la Coupe de France des ESC de Handball Féminin 2015.

  • Aptargroup Beauty + Home - Chef de Produit Junior

    Louveciennes (78430) 2013 - 2014 - Analyse de la rentabilité du marché indien sur le secteur de l’emballage cosmétique pour recommandations en vue d’un développement produit,
    - Pilotage des moyens de production et de commercialisation des mini-packagings beauty en Europe, aux Etats-Unis, en Chine et au Brésil,
    - Soutien de la force de vente internationale avec des devis, des formations techniques et des optimisations de prix de vente.

  • Fiitfu CRM Solutions - Responsable du Développement Commercial

    Vancouver (Canada) 2012 - 2012 Identification des opportunités de développement et exécution de stratégies pour une augmentation du chiffre d’affaires en Amérique du Nord et en Australie.

  • M Publicité - Assistante Communication et Relations Publiques

    Paris (75000) 2011 - 2011 Organisation et suivi budgétaire des opérations de relations publiques et de communication.

  • IDS Scheer - Assistante Communication et Marketing Evénementiel

    Saint-Cloud (92210) 2008 - 2009 Réalisation du guide du stagiaire et mise à jour du site Internet.

Formations

  • ESCP Europe

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Mastère Spécialisé Management de Projets Internationaux

    - Thèse : "Comment développer une stratégie de production et de commercialisation pertinente pour l'industrie du mini-packaging afin de s'adresser aux spécificités du marché cosmétique indien''
    - Projet de Séminaire en Asie : "Stratégie d'Implantation d'Ubisoft en Chine"
    - Certification Internationale CAPM-PMI de gestion de projets
    - Matières : statistiques, stratégie, gestion de projets, budgétisation du capital, analyse financière

  • Politecnico Di TORINO (Torino)

    Turin (Italie) 2007 - 2012 Master 2 Production Industrielle et Innovation Technologique

    - Thèse : "Optimisation de la communication d'une start-up au niveau international dans le secteur des solutions CRM basé sur internet''
    - Matières : supply chain management, stratégie de l'entreprise, gestion de la production, qualité, innovation produits et processus, lean manufacturing