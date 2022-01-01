Marine OUDIN CARO

Creative, reliable, results oriented and dynamic, I am able to work in team efficiently as well as in complete autonomy, taking initiative and assuming responsibilities, to meet new challenges and to exceed business goals.
_______________________________________________________________________________
You can contact me by email or by phone:
marine.caro18@gmail.com
+33 6 23083923
_______________________________________________________________________________
Mes compétences :
- Logiciels : Microsoft Office / Photoshop / Open Project / SAP
- Langues : Français langue maternelle / Italien courant / Anglais courant / Espagnol bon