Marjorie DIDRY
Marjorie DIDRY
VERRIÈRES LE BUISSON
IAE
Creteil
2009 - 2010
Management des Réseaux Commerciaux
En alternance - Assistante chef de projet, Groupe Carrefour
Université Paris 12 Val De Marne
Creteil
2008 - 2009
Marketing et Management commercial
En alternance - Chargée Marketing et communication, Hypermarché E. Leclerc Vitry sur Seine
Université Paris 11 Paris Sud
Sceaux
2007 - 2008
Marketing
En alternance - Assistante Marketing régie publicitaire sur Internet, Adverline
Université Paris 11 Paris Sud
Sceaux
2005 - 2007
Marketing
Lycée Gustave Eiffel
Cachan
2003 - 2005
Baccalauréat Scientifique
Carine JOLY
Christopher THIERRY-F-L
Claire BRAKHA
Emmanuelle FRUTTO
Evelyne MEZIERE
Julie GRINIER-LEVAVASSEUR
Régis DELAUNAY BELLEVILLE
Rémy ROSSE
Sofiane TOUMIA
