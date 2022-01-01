Martin CROSNIER

Mes compétences :
PRINCE2 "Foundation & practitioner"
Project management
PMI member of the Chapter France Nord
Ingénieur
Manager
Entrepreneur
Entreprises
MI-GSO
- Project management officer
Boulogne-Billancourt2013 - maintenantClient : Airbus
Location : Plant of Nantes
Mission : In the context of the program A320 Neo, I assist the projects managers for the industrialization of the air inlet lines and for the production ramp up. My responsabilities cover Schedule management, costs management, workshop organization, dashboarding and reporting, supplier management, production improvement.
CGI Business Consulting
- Consultant
2013 - 2013Consulting in Business Intelligence
Decathlon Oxylane
- Project coordinator for Twist
Villeneuve d'Ascq 2011 - 2012My missions during this project were :
1°) Set up a new ERP in the Oxylane's warehouse of Shanghai for the IT part
2°) Transfer to France the needs of the Chinese logistic BU that was our clients
3°) Create a support team in China who work in synergy with the French team
Urbaine de travaux
- Building site manager assistant
2010 - 2010I have done this 2,5-months-internship at Urbaine de travaux on the building site of the T3 tramway line near porte de la chapelle at Paris.
My mission was to assist the building site manager and replace him during his holidays.
Thus, I have participated to the team management, quality control of working done, customer relationship (MOE), subcontractors and suppliers relationship, and the every day life management of the building site.
Association Full 4L'ife
- Treasurer
2010 - 2011Full 4L’ife est une association loi 1901, à but non lucratif permettant à tous les centraliens et Iteemiens qui le désirent de participer à la prochaine édition du 4L Trophy.
Dans un cadre humanitaire, elle aide ses membres par diverses actions et grâce à un compte commun, à réunir le budget nécessaire à chaque équipage pour réaliser ce projet.
Edition 2011 du 4L trophy
- Pilote
2010 - 2011The 4L Trophy is a humanitarian and sports car raid, that consist in fixing a Renault 4L and fill it with school supplies and bring its to Morocco.
This event gather together more than 2000 students every year, and this edition, that will begin the 16th of February, will not be an exception.
I engage myself in this project because it's important for me to invest myself in a project who will be a very strong human experience.
Société Générale
- Chargé d'accueil
PARIS2009 - 2009Auxiliaire d'été pendant un mois à l'agence Société Général d'Armentières en tant que chargé d'accueil.
-Accueil Client
-Organisation
-Découverte du monde de la banque
Decathlon Oxylane
- Salesman
Villeneuve d'Ascq 2009 - 2009Stage d'un mois en tant que vendeur à l'univers montage de Décathlon V2 :
- Accueil conseil client
- Facing
- Gestion des stocks
- Etude de problématique magasin
Fonderie Aciérie de Denain
- Projet étudiant
2009 - 2010Projet de réalisation d’un outil informatique, afin d’offrir au Chef d’entreprise une vision globale de la vie des pièces fabriquées dans sa fonderie.
Centralisation des données de la chaine de production.