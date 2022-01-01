Martin DEFFONTAINES

I began my career in 1991 for Total as project engineer in Exploration & Production.

I then served as field manager in Russia and Congo before becoming negotiator in the New Ventures and Asset Management Department.

In 2008, I was appointed Managing Director of Total E&P Yemen and subsequently

Vice-President Strategy for Exploration & Production.

In 2011, I became Total Vice-President Investor Relations.

In March 1st, 2015, I was appointed Senior Vice President, Strategy-Business Development-R&D for Exploration-Production and I moved to Corporate Human Resources in 2016, in charge of Talents career management.

I'm graduated from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Techniques Avancées (ENSTA) and from the University of Paris VI.