Martin DEFFONTAINES

I began my career in 1991 for Total as project engineer in Exploration & Production.
I then served as field manager in Russia and Congo before becoming negotiator in the New Ventures and Asset Management Department.
In 2008, I was appointed Managing Director of Total E&P Yemen and subsequently
Vice-President Strategy for Exploration & Production.
In 2011, I became Total Vice-President Investor Relations.
In March 1st, 2015, I was appointed Senior Vice President, Strategy-Business Development-R&D for Exploration-Production and I moved to Corporate Human Resources in 2016, in charge of Talents career management.
I'm graduated from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Techniques Avancées (ENSTA) and from the University of Paris VI.

  • Total - Senior Vice President Talent Management

    COURBEVOIE 2016 - maintenant

  • Total - Senior Vice President E&P Strategy-Business development-R&D

    COURBEVOIE 2015 - 2016

  • Total - Vice President Investor Relations

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2015

  • Total - Vice President for Exploration & Production Strategy

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2011

  • Total - Managing Director Total E&P Yemen

    COURBEVOIE 2008 - 2009

  • Total - New Ventures & Asset Management

    COURBEVOIE 2004 - 2008

  • Total - Offshore Field Manager - Congo

    COURBEVOIE 2002 - 2004

  • Total - Onshore Field Manager - Russia

    COURBEVOIE 2000 - 2002

  • Total - Integration Team Project Manager

    COURBEVOIE 1999 - 2000 Setting up new E&P organization following TotalFina & Elf merger

  • Total - Business Analyst

    COURBEVOIE 1997 - 1999 Economic studies

  • Total - Process engineer

    COURBEVOIE 1995 - 1997

  • Total - Project engineer

    COURBEVOIE 1991 - 1995

  • ENSTA Et PARIS VI (Paris)

    Paris 1983 - 1989

