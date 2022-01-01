Martin DEMIERRE

2004 - maintenantMy New challenge, I'm the founder of http://www.touchmind.com a technological leader on the real time customer care.
SSR swissinfo
- Marketing Manager
2003 - 2004Marketing Manager at:
swissinfo/Radio Suisse Internationale
Analysis and Implementation of the Customer Relationship Management for the web site (9 languages, 1 Million visitors per month).
Product Analysis (Web site statistics and Customer Care information), surveys and market studies with Federal Office of Statistics (OFS) and Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAE).
Marketing projects Manager in the field of E-Mail Marketing, Search Engines, On line advertising, On line Partnership and Cross Linking, TV-Spot.
Givaudan
- Business Analyst
Argenteuil2002 - 2003Business Analyst at Givaudan
Define and manage all system development projects (CRM, Marketing, Product Management, Management Information System). Maintain the European issues list. Execute several projects to support the acquisition-conversion campaign. Member of the project decisions committee.
DoubleClick
- Production Manager
2000 - 2002MessageMedia (DoubleClick)
E-Production Manager
Operations and Production Planner (60 daily events), Quality management, Processes Reengineering, leading the Oracle Data base team (4 people) and the HTML Content Production team (8 people).