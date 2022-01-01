Menu

Martin DEMIERRE

LAUSANNE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Www.TouchMind.com - Marketing

    maintenant

  • TouchMind.com - CEO

    2004 - maintenant My New challenge, I'm the founder of http://www.touchmind.com a technological leader on the real time customer care.

    Product ClientFidelity:

    Drastically reduce support costs
    Save up to 90% with on-line help
    Semi automated customer interaction
    Increase conversion rates
    engage the right person at the right time
    reduce cart abandonment rate
    Create trust with your clients
    Increase brand identity
    Offer superior on line experience
    Got live ideas from your customers
    Provide timely and custom bargains

    Test-it free of charge

  • SSR swissinfo - Marketing Manager

    2003 - 2004 Marketing Manager at:
    swissinfo/Radio Suisse Internationale

    Analysis and Implementation of the Customer Relationship Management for the web site (9 languages, 1 Million visitors per month).

    Product Analysis (Web site statistics and Customer Care information), surveys and market studies with Federal Office of Statistics (OFS) and Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAE).
    Marketing projects Manager in the field of E-Mail Marketing, Search Engines, On line advertising, On line Partnership and Cross Linking, TV-Spot.

  • Givaudan - Business Analyst

    Argenteuil 2002 - 2003 Business Analyst at Givaudan
    Define and manage all system development projects (CRM, Marketing, Product Management, Management Information System). Maintain the European issues list. Execute several projects to support the acquisition-conversion campaign. Member of the project decisions committee.

  • DoubleClick - Production Manager

    2000 - 2002 MessageMedia (DoubleClick)
    E-Production Manager
    Operations and Production Planner (60 daily events), Quality management, Processes Reengineering, leading the Oracle Data base team (4 people) and the HTML Content Production team (8 people).

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau