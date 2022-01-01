Martin DI ROLLO

Mes compétences :
Génie électrique
Traitement du Signal
Informatique industrielle
Ingénierie système
Développement informatique
Electricité
Électrique
Energie
Informatique
Entreprises
EDF
- Ingénieur en systèmes d'information
Paris2016 - maintenant
Assystem
- Validation engineer at Alstom Transport IT on a safety critical calculator
Courbevoie2013 - 2016Test engineer part of the Assystem validation team : validation of a new generation SIL4 calculator for train control
- Automated test bench development to validate a Linux-based embedded system with critical safety requirements
- Requirements analysis and test design
- Development of test scripts, as well as various tools to further automate the testing
- Bug reporting, code analysis
- Skills involved: Python (test automation), Shell scripting (Linux), Wireshark (network analysis)
Grame
- Research intern in the field of digital audio processing
2012 - 2012Final-year research project in a research center focusing on audio informatics
- Integration of FAUST (signal processing oriented programming language) inside Max MSP and PureData
- Software development in OSX and Windows
- Signal processing and digital audio programming
- Programming languages used: C/C++, with the specific library LLVM , and Faust (signal processing)
EDF ENR Solaire
- Intern engineer for automatic data control in the field of photovoltaic solar energy
Limonest2009 - 2010Internship as an engineer in the field of photovoltaic solar energy
- Commissioning of an industrial control system (SCADA), acquiring data from several hundreds of medium-sized photovoltaic solar power plants and controlling them remotely
- Data mining and reporting
- Automatic analysis of possible defects
Oerlikon Balzers
- Industrial intern
2008 - 2008Worker internship part of the 5 year INSA engineering course
Surface finishing on industrial metallic components