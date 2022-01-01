Menu

Martin DI ROLLO

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Génie électrique
Traitement du Signal
Informatique industrielle
Ingénierie système
Développement informatique
Electricité
Électrique
Energie
Informatique

Entreprises

  • EDF - Ingénieur en systèmes d'information

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Assystem - Validation engineer at Alstom Transport IT on a safety critical calculator

    Courbevoie 2013 - 2016 Test engineer part of the Assystem validation team : validation of a new generation SIL4 calculator for train control

    - Automated test bench development to validate a Linux-based embedded system with critical safety requirements
    - Requirements analysis and test design
    - Development of test scripts, as well as various tools to further automate the testing
    - Bug reporting, code analysis
    - Skills involved: Python (test automation), Shell scripting (Linux), Wireshark (network analysis)

  • Grame - Research intern in the field of digital audio processing

    2012 - 2012 Final-year research project in a research center focusing on audio informatics

    - Integration of FAUST (signal processing oriented programming language) inside Max MSP and PureData
    - Software development in OSX and Windows
    - Signal processing and digital audio programming
    - Programming languages used: C/C++, with the specific library LLVM , and Faust (signal processing)

  • EDF ENR Solaire - Intern engineer for automatic data control in the field of photovoltaic solar energy

    Limonest 2009 - 2010 Internship as an engineer in the field of photovoltaic solar energy
    - Commissioning of an industrial control system (SCADA), acquiring data from several hundreds of medium-sized photovoltaic solar power plants and controlling them remotely
    - Data mining and reporting
    - Automatic analysis of possible defects

  • Oerlikon Balzers - Industrial intern

    2008 - 2008 Worker internship part of the 5 year INSA engineering course
    Surface finishing on industrial metallic components

    - One month mission in Germany

Formations

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 2007 - 2012 Engineer (Master of Science)

    Electrical engineering and industrial computer science - specialty : signal processing
    Related skills :
    Electrical engineering * Electronics (analog and digital) * Industrial IT (Java / C / C++ / Python / VHDL / Real-time systems...) * Automatic control * Telecommunication (RF electronics, antenna design) * Signal processing (image, sound, mathematics)

