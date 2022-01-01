Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Martine BOIS
Ajouter
Martine BOIS
LOCHES, TOURS, POITIERS, CHATE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CISPEO Tours
- Formateur occasionnel
2016 - maintenant
Formations
EURINFAC TOURS (Tours ( Et Ifsi Amboise))
Tours ( Et Ifsi Amboise)
2012 - 2012
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel