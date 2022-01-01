Retail
Martine DROUOT
Martine DROUOT
FROUARD
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Communauté de communes Moselle et Madon
- Directrice générale des services adjointe
2019 - maintenant
Communauté de Communes Moselle et Madon
- Directrice financière
2011 - 2019
CRISTAL LASER
- RESPONSABLE ADMINISTRATIF ET FINANCIER
1990 - 2008
Formations
Université Nancy 2 M2 AGF CGFE
Nancy
2008 - 2009
Contrôleur de Gestion / Financier d'entreprise
Université Nancy 2
Nancy
1984 - 1986
Techniques de Commercialisation
Alexandre ALARDAIN
Bérengère RENAUD
Fabienne DURANTAY
Gaelle DONTAIL
Gwenaelle DURST
Manuel GUTHFREUND
Marc-André HERRMANN
Marina CHARDIN