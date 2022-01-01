Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Martine DUCORNET
Ajouter
Martine DUCORNET
Villeneuve d ascq
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Luxé
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TELECOM Lille1
- Responsable Relations Entreprises
Villeneuve d ascq
maintenant
KONE
- Assistante de direction
Nice
1990 - 1994
Formations
Telecom Lille 1 (Villeneuve D'Ascq)
Villeneuve D'Ascq
maintenant
Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies
Villeneuve D'Ascq
maintenant
Telecom Lille 1 (Villeneuve D'Ascq)
Villeneuve D'Ascq
maintenant
Réseau
Abdelhafid. BENICHOU.
Anne BORYS
Audrey BOUILLOT
Flavien VIVIER
Frédéric BOULLAND
Phi-Lay NGUYEN
Sebastien WACHTER
Sébastien POIRIER
Victor KARCZEWSKI