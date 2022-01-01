Martine FAIVRE-GOLD

Je travaille depuis plus de 14 ans dans le secteur de l'Energie (pétrole et gaz) et de l'industrie chimique en tant qu' Expeditor Senior, Coordinatrice de projet et Acheteuse.

Je suis actuellement consultante et ma mission chez ENERIA se termine fin Novembre 2016

Je recherche aujourd'hui un poste équivalent, en France ou a l'étranger.



As a consultant,I am working for more the 14 years in the field of Energy (Oil and Gas) as Expeditor Senior, Post Order Manager and Purchaser.

My present mission at ENERIA will be over end November 2016.

I am presently looking for the same kind of position in France or abroad.





Résumé:

Years of experiences:

More than 14 ans in Expediting

5 years in Purchasing





Recent expériences:

- ENERIA Monthlery 8 months

- Technip Lyon 6 months

- Veolia Oil&Gas – Expediting – 18 months

- Technip – Expeditor Senior – 4 years

- Technip – Purchaser – 12 months

- Technip – Field Expeditor – 12 months

- Technip – Expeditor Coordinatrice – 2,5 years- …





Fields of Competencies

- Follow-up of order (Equipments, Instrumentation, packages, piping- pumps, turbofan, evaporators…) – from the Kick Off Meeting to the shipping of the material.

- Coordination of the procedures with other related department

- Implementation of the logistic

- Commercial and technical follow-up of the order

- Negotiations for purchases, issuances of orders



Languages: French, English (fluent), German, Russian



COMPUTER SKILLS -

Pack Microsoft, Adobe, Lotus notes, Outlook, Gmail, Ms Project, IFS (ERP)…



Mes compétences :

Desk or Field Expeditor

Experience à l'international

Mobilité internationale

Gestion de projet