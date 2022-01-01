Martine FAIVRE-GOLD

Menu

En résumé

Je travaille depuis plus de 14 ans dans le secteur de l'Energie (pétrole et gaz) et de l'industrie chimique en tant qu' Expeditor Senior, Coordinatrice de projet et Acheteuse.
Je suis actuellement consultante et ma mission chez ENERIA se termine fin Novembre 2016
Je recherche aujourd'hui un poste équivalent, en France ou a l'étranger.

As a consultant,I am working for more the 14 years in the field of Energy (Oil and Gas) as Expeditor Senior, Post Order Manager and Purchaser.
My present mission at ENERIA will be over end November 2016.
I am presently looking for the same kind of position in France or abroad.


Résumé:
Years of experiences:
More than 14 ans in Expediting
5 years in Purchasing


Recent expériences:
- ENERIA Monthlery 8 months
- Technip Lyon 6 months
- Veolia Oil&Gas – Expediting – 18 months
- Technip – Expeditor Senior – 4 years
- Technip – Purchaser – 12 months
- Technip – Field Expeditor – 12 months
- Technip – Expeditor Coordinatrice – 2,5 years- …


Fields of Competencies
- Follow-up of order (Equipments, Instrumentation, packages, piping- pumps, turbofan, evaporators…) – from the Kick Off Meeting to the shipping of the material.
- Coordination of the procedures with other related department
- Implementation of the logistic
- Commercial and technical follow-up of the order
- Negotiations for purchases, issuances of orders

Languages: French, English (fluent), German, Russian

COMPUTER SKILLS -
Pack Microsoft, Adobe, Lotus notes, Outlook, Gmail, Ms Project, IFS (ERP)…

Mes compétences :
Desk or Field Expeditor
Experience à l'international
Mobilité internationale
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Eneria FR - ENGINEER EXPEDITOR

    2016 - 2017 END OF MISSION: END FEBRUARY 2016
    ENERIA (Monthlery) – subsidiary of Caterpillar
    Expeditor
    Manufacturing of 6 Emergency Diesel Generators (EDG) for ADMA-OPCO (for 2 offshore oil fields projects in Abu- Dhabi: UMM LULU and NASR II)
    - Follow-up of all sub-suppliers (50)
    - Inspection coordination
    - Meeting with companies and/or final clients
    - Follow-up of sub-suppliers deliveries
    - Preparation of integration of all components to the EDG package
    - Inspection coordination
    - Submission of ITP and quality documents to final client
    - Preparation of final documentation

  • Technip - Purchaser and Expeditor

    Paris 2015 - 2016 END OF MISSION AT TECHNIP LYON:
    Shell – Franklin project (PE3 facility – Slurry phase Polyethylene unit 500 Kta producing HDPE
    - Purchasing activities (Invitation to Bid, bids analysis, negotiations, issuing PO’s…) for drum tumblers, Waste Water Pump, Builfing lift, Catalyst Tote bins, Switchgears.

    - Expediting: Columns, CS and SS drums, agitators, Hairpin Heat Exchanger, Scrubber Heat exchanger, Silos, Pellet Dryer Package

  • VEOLIA OIL AND GAZ - PURCHASER AND E¨PEDITOR

    2014 - 2014 February 2014 – to date VEOLIA OIL AND GAS (VOG)
    Purchaser and Post Order Manager

    Purchaser and Expeditor on ECOPETROL project (Units of crude Oil extraction in Barranquilla – Columbia)
    VOG is in charge of the water treatment module (Joint Venture with Veolia US)

    - Negotiations
    - Purchase, issuing orders and Change orders, verification and approval of invoices
    - Expediting (documentation follow-up, review and follow up of planning, and fabrication progresses, inspection and delivery schedule
    o TPI Tanks and Pump skids (CJI - US)
    o Sludge pumps (ITT Borneman – US)
    o Manual valves, valves on-off, butterfly valves
    o Flame arrestors, flowmeters, pressure gauges, pressure transmitters……

  • Veolia Oil and Gas - Purchaser - Post Order manager

    2014 - 2015
    Purchaser and expeditor on FORMOSA project – TAIWAN (FPCC)

    o Instrumentation –Yokogawa France: analysers, temperature transmitters, level transmitters.
    o Level transmitters (Magnetrol – Belgium)

    Expeditor on the CARMON CREEK project (SHELL) – (production of 80 000 barrels/day of bitumen).
    Recycling of water – Joint Venture with Veolia Chicago (US)

    Expediting on 4 main orders: review of documentation, planning, delivery dates,
    Follow-up of Engineering issues with Veolia Chicago,
    Visit to suppliers, sub-suppliers, reporting, HSE reporting, photos.

    1) Evaporators and Concentrators (Dacro Industries – Canada –
    50 millions USD), one week/month visit to Dacro
    2) Turbofans (Howden US and Finland ) 25 millions USD
    3) API 610 Pumps (Flowserve )
    4) Brine Injection Pumps (Flowserve )

  • Technip - PURCHASER

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Purchaser on KHARG project -Iran (production of ethylene and mono ethylene glycol)
    Purchaser on TIFERT Project -Tunisia (production of phosphoric acid)

    Issuance of Inquiries (Pumps, Instrumentation, water treatment packages)
    Bid comparison – short list – clarification – recommendation
    Issuance of Purchase Order + supplement
    Status reporting
    Purchase Orders Close out

  • Technip - Expeditor

    Paris 2006 - 2014 Expeditor on IKRA project (Vinyl Integrated Plant in Nijni Novgorod Russia -
    1 billion Euros - 330000 tons of PVC each year and 225 000 tons of caustic soda)
    - Implementation of Kick Off Meetings and issuance of meeting minutes,
    - Ensuring that materials and equipment are purchased and delivered on time by the supplier,
    - Checking of the schedule provided by the supplier in order to detect slippage or unexpected delay, eventually requiring a recovery plan,
    - Expediting visit at the supplier’s premises,
    - Control of the technical documentation submission, the final documentation and the technical passports (required by Russian authorities),
    - Check packing and delivery dates, approve shipping documents.

    Expediting for 60 Purchase Orders concerning:
    Piping, submerged pumps, compressors, different kinds of valves (butterfly, on/off), flow meters, vortex flow meters, fire and gas security panels, weigh bridges, transmitters, marshaling cabinets different kinds of control panels.

  • Technip - EXPEDITOR

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Mission of Field Expediting for KONIAMBO (Nickel Plant in New Caledonia, joint-venture with Hatch, producing 60 000 tons of Nickel /year
    )

    )( t

    6? BSuppliers visited
    Flakt - Solyvent - Ventec: France : fans
    TMT - Luxembourg: Tapping material
    Lechler GmBH (Germany) : water package

    Dec 2006 to May 2009 TECHNIP FRANCE
    QATARGAS Project for Ras Laffan - Qatar (4 LNG Trains)
    Joint-venture with Chyoda (Japan)
    Largest Liquefied Natural Gas producer of the world with 42 million metric tons produced per year, gas supplied by offshore North Field gas.

    Expeditor Coordinator on Qatargas II
    - follow-up and coordination of 70 Purchase Orders:
    - Implementation of expediting procedures,
    - Reporting on the status of the orders,
    - Team management,
    - Coordination with other department of the project.

    Expeditor on Qatargas III
    - Implementation of Kick Off Meetings and issuance of meeting minutes,
    - Ensuring that materials and equipment are purchased and delivered on time by the supplier,
    - Checking of the schedule provided by the supplier in order to detect slippage or unexpected delay, eventually requiring a recovery plan,
    - Expediting visit at the supplier’s premises,
    - Control of the technical documentation submission and the final Check packing and delivery dates, approve shipping documents.

    Follow up of 50 orders
    Pumps: centrifugal, cryogenic, sulfur pumps, boiler feed water pumps
    BOG Compressor, Gas turbine, Chemical Injection Unit
    Fiscal Metering system
    Electrical material: switchgear, busbar system, distribution panels
    Ultrasonic flow meters, Analyzers, Loading arms
    Telecommunication system
    Corrosion coupons and probes, Instrumentation (all kinds of valves)

    March 06 – Dec. 06 TECHNIP
    Resident Expeditor
    AIR LIQUIDE INDIA for Qatargas II and III projects:
    Follow-up of 4 Nitrogen packages (Cold Boxes, Air Purification Vessels, Lin Pumps, Piping)

  • Flowserve - Expeditor

    Thiers 2003 - 2006 Expeditor – Project Manager
    FLOWSERVE at Converteam (Alstom) NANCY: Electric motors In charge of the Expediting: 80 motors for 4 Flowserve factories
    FLUOR at Guinard/Textron: pumps
    KBR at Sunstrand DIJON: pumps

  • GILEAD Sciences - Project Manager

    1999 - 2006 GILEAD SCIENCES
    American Biopharmaceutical Company
    Project Manager International Medical Affairs
    Implementation, follow up and planning of the corporate strategy for 4 franchises in collaboration with the European Medical Directors
    Coordination of the European Medical teams involving 8 European affiliates
    Implementation and follow-up of 2 worldwide studies (10 countries, more than 1000 patients per country)
    Implementation and project management of 22 clinical studies: from the Concept sheet to the final report
    Organization of International meetings, including logistics and reports
    Internal and external communication on clinical trials,
    Creation and update of the Intranet European Medical Affairs Website

Formations

