Martine FAIVRE-GOLD

Eneria FR
- ENGINEER EXPEDITOR
2016 - 2017
END OF MISSION: END FEBRUARY 2016
ENERIA (Monthlery) – subsidiary of Caterpillar
Expeditor
Manufacturing of 6 Emergency Diesel Generators (EDG) for ADMA-OPCO (for 2 offshore oil fields projects in Abu- Dhabi: UMM LULU and NASR II)
- Follow-up of all sub-suppliers (50)
- Inspection coordination
- Meeting with companies and/or final clients
- Follow-up of sub-suppliers deliveries
- Preparation of integration of all components to the EDG package
- Submission of ITP and quality documents to final client
- Preparation of final documentation
Technip
- Purchaser and Expeditor
Paris
2015 - 2016
END OF MISSION AT TECHNIP LYON:
Shell – Franklin project (PE3 facility – Slurry phase Polyethylene unit 500 Kta producing HDPE
- Purchasing activities (Invitation to Bid, bids analysis, negotiations, issuing PO’s…) for drum tumblers, Waste Water Pump, Builfing lift, Catalyst Tote bins, Switchgears.
- Expediting: Columns, CS and SS drums, agitators, Hairpin Heat Exchanger, Scrubber Heat exchanger, Silos, Pellet Dryer Package
VEOLIA OIL AND GAZ
- PURCHASER AND E¨PEDITOR
2014 - 2014
February 2014 – to date VEOLIA OIL AND GAS (VOG)
Purchaser and Post Order Manager
Purchaser and Expeditor on ECOPETROL project (Units of crude Oil extraction in Barranquilla – Columbia)
VOG is in charge of the water treatment module (Joint Venture with Veolia US)
- Negotiations
- Purchase, issuing orders and Change orders, verification and approval of invoices
- Expediting (documentation follow-up, review and follow up of planning, and fabrication progresses, inspection and delivery schedule
o TPI Tanks and Pump skids (CJI - US)
o Sludge pumps (ITT Borneman – US)
o Manual valves, valves on-off, butterfly valves
o Flame arrestors, flowmeters, pressure gauges, pressure transmitters……
Veolia Oil and Gas
- Purchaser - Post Order manager
2014 - 2015
Purchaser and expeditor on FORMOSA project – TAIWAN (FPCC)
o Instrumentation –Yokogawa France: analysers, temperature transmitters, level transmitters.
o Level transmitters (Magnetrol – Belgium)
Expeditor on the CARMON CREEK project (SHELL) – (production of 80 000 barrels/day of bitumen).
Recycling of water – Joint Venture with Veolia Chicago (US)
Expediting on 4 main orders: review of documentation, planning, delivery dates,
Follow-up of Engineering issues with Veolia Chicago,
Visit to suppliers, sub-suppliers, reporting, HSE reporting, photos.
1) Evaporators and Concentrators (Dacro Industries – Canada –
50 millions USD), one week/month visit to Dacro
2) Turbofans (Howden US and Finland ) 25 millions USD
3) API 610 Pumps (Flowserve )
4) Brine Injection Pumps (Flowserve )
Technip
- PURCHASER
Paris
2009 - 2010
Purchaser on KHARG project -Iran (production of ethylene and mono ethylene glycol)
Purchaser on TIFERT Project -Tunisia (production of phosphoric acid)
Issuance of Inquiries (Pumps, Instrumentation, water treatment packages)
Bid comparison – short list – clarification – recommendation
Issuance of Purchase Order + supplement
Status reporting
Purchase Orders Close out
Technip
- Expeditor
Paris
2006 - 2014
Expeditor on IKRA project (Vinyl Integrated Plant in Nijni Novgorod Russia -
1 billion Euros - 330000 tons of PVC each year and 225 000 tons of caustic soda)
- Implementation of Kick Off Meetings and issuance of meeting minutes,
- Ensuring that materials and equipment are purchased and delivered on time by the supplier,
- Checking of the schedule provided by the supplier in order to detect slippage or unexpected delay, eventually requiring a recovery plan,
- Expediting visit at the supplier’s premises,
- Control of the technical documentation submission, the final documentation and the technical passports (required by Russian authorities),
- Check packing and delivery dates, approve shipping documents.
Expediting for 60 Purchase Orders concerning:
Piping, submerged pumps, compressors, different kinds of valves (butterfly, on/off), flow meters, vortex flow meters, fire and gas security panels, weigh bridges, transmitters, marshaling cabinets different kinds of control panels.
Technip
- EXPEDITOR
Paris
2006 - 2009
Mission of Field Expediting for KONIAMBO (Nickel Plant in New Caledonia, joint-venture with Hatch, producing 60 000 tons of Nickel /year
Flakt - Solyvent - Ventec: France : fans
TMT - Luxembourg: Tapping material
Lechler GmBH (Germany) : water package
Dec 2006 to May 2009 TECHNIP FRANCE
QATARGAS Project for Ras Laffan - Qatar (4 LNG Trains)
Joint-venture with Chyoda (Japan)
Largest Liquefied Natural Gas producer of the world with 42 million metric tons produced per year, gas supplied by offshore North Field gas.
Expeditor Coordinator on Qatargas II
- follow-up and coordination of 70 Purchase Orders:
- Implementation of expediting procedures,
- Reporting on the status of the orders,
- Team management,
- Coordination with other department of the project.
Expeditor on Qatargas III
- Implementation of Kick Off Meetings and issuance of meeting minutes,
- Ensuring that materials and equipment are purchased and delivered on time by the supplier,
- Checking of the schedule provided by the supplier in order to detect slippage or unexpected delay, eventually requiring a recovery plan,
- Expediting visit at the supplier’s premises,
- Control of the technical documentation submission and the final Check packing and delivery dates, approve shipping documents.
Follow up of 50 orders
Pumps: centrifugal, cryogenic, sulfur pumps, boiler feed water pumps
BOG Compressor, Gas turbine, Chemical Injection Unit
Fiscal Metering system
Electrical material: switchgear, busbar system, distribution panels
Ultrasonic flow meters, Analyzers, Loading arms
Telecommunication system
Corrosion coupons and probes, Instrumentation (all kinds of valves)
March 06 – Dec. 06 TECHNIP
Resident Expeditor
AIR LIQUIDE INDIA for Qatargas II and III projects:
Follow-up of 4 Nitrogen packages (Cold Boxes, Air Purification Vessels, Lin Pumps, Piping)
Flowserve
- Expeditor
Thiers
2003 - 2006
Expeditor – Project Manager
FLOWSERVE at Converteam (Alstom) NANCY: Electric motors In charge of the Expediting: 80 motors for 4 Flowserve factories
FLUOR at Guinard/Textron: pumps
KBR at Sunstrand DIJON: pumps
GILEAD Sciences
- Project Manager
1999 - 2006
GILEAD SCIENCES
American Biopharmaceutical Company
Project Manager International Medical Affairs
Implementation, follow up and planning of the corporate strategy for 4 franchises in collaboration with the European Medical Directors
Coordination of the European Medical teams involving 8 European affiliates
Implementation and follow-up of 2 worldwide studies (10 countries, more than 1000 patients per country)
Implementation and project management of 22 clinical studies: from the Concept sheet to the final report
Organization of International meetings, including logistics and reports
Internal and external communication on clinical trials,
Creation and update of the Intranet European Medical Affairs Website