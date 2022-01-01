Menu

Martine GERBER

Vaulx-Milieu

En résumé

Polyvalente et autonome, je suis à l'écoute de toute opportunité de travail dans la fonction d'assistante. Mon expérience m'ouvre un panel important de compétences, tant dans le domaine administratif, que technique. ou financier.

Mes compétences :
polyvalente
Trilingue anglais allemand
Microsoft Excel
Organisation
Gestion de la relation client
Ressources humaines
Gestion financière
Achats
QHSE
Paye/Prsi
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
ISO 900X Standard
Audit

Entreprises

  • Rhenus

    Vaulx-Milieu maintenant

  • AMIBLU France - Assistante trilingue

    2019 - maintenant

  • Haddad Brands Europe - Responsable logistique

    2017 - 2018 Démarrage et mise en place d'une activité de licence textile (Nike-Jordan)
    - traduction des cahiers des charges client
    - création des circuits administratifs et logistiques
    - traitement des commandes, préparation, transport

  • RHENUS LOGISTICS - Responsable administrative site & coordinatrice

    2005 - 2017 Gestion totale de 2 sites (35000m²), 50 personnes en liaison directe avec le directeur :
    - suivi financier, facturation, provision, immobilisations ;
    - achats : consommables, sous-traitants, techniques ;
    - gestion du personnel intérimaire : commande, suivi, heures, contrats ;
    - gestion du personnel : recrutement, variables de paye, primes, TR, formation, DSN, AT ;
    - suivi des indicateurs et des productivités ;
    - gestion des bâtiments : suivi règlementaire, travaux, maintenance ;
    - QHSE : audits ISO, gestion des AT
    - suivi des contrats clients, facturation

  • Wincanton - Responsable service client

    1998 - 2005 * Gestion d'un entrepôt de gants chirurgicaux (Ansell DE) à destination de l'Allemagne, puis ;
    * Gestion administrative de ce même entrepôt, à destination de l'exportation (Ansell export) ;
    * Gestion administrative du client Bandai (jouets) pour toute l'Europe, sur logiciel `Reflex'

    - mise en place de tous les circuits administratifs, tableaux de reporting ;
    - gestion du stock sur plusieurs entrepôts, tant physique, qu'informatique ;
    - gestion des commandes exports, contact et suivi des transporteurs, établissement des documents ;
    - traitement des commandes allemandes, et suivi des litiges ;
    - planification et gestion du personnel (10 personnes), suivi des productivités

  • ADEMETAL EUROCAST - Assistante de Direction

    1992 - 1998 Filiale d'une fonderie britannique de fonte en coulée continue.

    Assistante de Direction

    - mise en place d'une organisation administrative et RH complète ;
    - commercial : détermination des prix de vente, établissement de devis, marketing, mailings ;
    - approvisionnements : gestion des stocks, achats, inventaires, valorisation ;
    - choix des fournisseurs français, des transporteurs ;
    - planification et suivi du travail de l'atelier (4 personnes) ;
    - organisation et visite de salons professionnels

  • TIFT - Responsable des achats

    1983 - 1991 Responsable des Achats
    - achats aux usines anglaises, suivi des commandes et des litiges
    - choix des fournisseurs français, négociations de contrats annuels
    - ordonnancement des commandes clients
    - gestion des stocks, calcul des minis, commandes cadencées
    - suivi du travail de l’atelier de soudure interne, et des sous-traitants
    - importations en provenance de Taiwan
    - études techniques et financières pour modification de pièces
    existantes ou de nouvelles gammes

  • Société CDB - Administration des ventes

    1977 - 1983 78 Sartrouville : responsable d'un secteur au sein d'un service exportation
    - Société ADAR INDUSTRIE 95 Argenteuil : assistante du responsable des ventes, secrétaire de direction ;
    - Société REUTER 75 : secrétariat import

Formations

Réseau