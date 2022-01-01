Menu

Martine GOTHIERE

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Finance
financial controller

Entreprises

  • Renault - Chef de service Méthodes Process & SI de gestion commerce

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2019 - maintenant

  • Renault - Contrôleur de gestion ventes aux entreprises

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - 2019

  • Renault - Project Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2015

  • Nissan Europe - European G&A Controller

    2011 - 2011

  • Gras Savoye - International Financial Controller

    Puteaux 2010 - 2011 Support the subsidiaries in their management
    Implementation of management controlling in the subsidiaries
    Cash management follow-up

  • Renault UK Ltd - Commercial Financial Controller

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2010 2007 – 2010: Senior Commercial Financial Controller New vehicles

    Leading the Reforecast process
    Leading the Budget & Plan in liaison with the Marketing department
    Responsible of the management of the fixed commercial expenditures in liaison with the operational departments
    In charge of the communication with the headquarter
    Financial Committee Meeting: Organisation of the Financial Committee Meeting


    2005 – 2007: Commercial Financial Controller New vehicles

    Participation in the Budget and the reprevision
    Leading the Actual
    Realisation of ad hoc studies for the Financial Director and the Managing Director
    Presentation to the board of various analysis during the monthly Financial Committee meeting


    2004 – 2005: Junior Management Controller

    Daily cash-management of RUK bank accounts and current accounts
    Analysis and reporting of company investment spend
    Analysis of the overhead spend at department level

  • Renault SAS - Junior Management Controller

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2001 - 2004 2003 – 2004: Junior Management Controller

    Control of marketing expenses.
    Economic studies: comparative analysis and studies of profitability
    Audit in several Regional Directions


    2001 – 2003: Junior Management Controller in the After-Sales division

    Participation in the budget, plan and reforecast in liaison with the operational departments
    Responsible for the creation of various required reporting

  • BNP Paribas - Administrator, Financial credits department

    Paris 1999 - 2001 Creation and administration of the accounting files
    Management of the other banks’ financial participation
    Management of commissions
    Permanent contact with bank partner counterparts

Formations

Réseau