Martine GOTHIERE

Leading the Reforecast process
Leading the Budget & Plan in liaison with the Marketing department
Responsible of the management of the fixed commercial expenditures in liaison with the operational departments
In charge of the communication with the headquarter
Financial Committee Meeting: Organisation of the Financial Committee Meeting
2005 – 2007: Commercial Financial Controller New vehicles
Participation in the Budget and the reprevision
Leading the Actual
Realisation of ad hoc studies for the Financial Director and the Managing Director
Presentation to the board of various analysis during the monthly Financial Committee meeting
2004 – 2005: Junior Management Controller
Daily cash-management of RUK bank accounts and current accounts
Analysis and reporting of company investment spend
Analysis of the overhead spend at department level