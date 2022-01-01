Menu

Martine HYNEK

ESWARS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Eswars

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • RENSON INTERNATIONAL - Responsable export

    2009 - maintenant

  • GK INTERNATIONAL - GERANTE

    1998 - 2004

  • GTI SODIFAC - RESPONSABLE DE ZONE EXPORT

    1992 - 1998

Formations

  • Université Lille 3 Charles De Gaulle (Roubaix)

    Roubaix 1988 - 1992 AFFAIRES ET COMMERCE

  • Lycée Condorcet

    Lens 1985 - 1988

Réseau