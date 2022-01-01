Menu

Martine JOUBERT

Plaisir

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • TAP France - Assistante comptable

    Plaisir 2008 - 2013 (5 ans) Assistante comptable (2008 à 2011) : Tenue des comptes jusqu'au bilan -
    Comptabilité clients et fournisseurs + Service Achats
    Référencement WEB sur MAGENTO (2013) : Mise en ligne des produits et rédaction des articles

  • TAP FRANCE - Assistante comptable

    Plaisir 2008 - 2013

  • MAJHOR IMPORT & MCCM IMPORT - Secrétaire comptable

    1997 - 2007 MAJHOR IMPORT à ROMANS + MCCM IMPORT à ST MARCEL LES VALENCE
    (10 ans) Comptabilité clients et fournisseurs - Trésorerie
    Secrétaire comptable : Secrétariat et tenue des comptes jusqu'au bilan

  • OGP SECURITE INCENDIE - Comptable

    1995 - 1995

  • Transports CHATAIN - Secrétaire

    1995 - 1996 (6 mois) Secrétariat ,

  • FAURE AUTOMATISME - Opératrice de saisie

    1995 - 1995 : Saisie des fichiers articles suite à un changement de logiciel

  • Transports CHATAIN - Comptable

    1994 - 1994 (6 mois) Remplacement d'un congé maternité au service comptabilité

  • Cabinet de courtage en assurances - Comptable

    1976 - 1992 (16 ans) Secrétariat et comptabilité
    + DIVERSES MISSIONS INTERIMAIRES

Formations

