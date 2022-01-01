Martine JOUBERT

Plaisir2008 - 2013(5 ans) Assistante comptable (2008 à 2011) : Tenue des comptes jusqu'au bilan -
Comptabilité clients et fournisseurs + Service Achats
Référencement WEB sur MAGENTO (2013) : Mise en ligne des produits et rédaction des articles
1997 - 2007MAJHOR IMPORT à ROMANS + MCCM IMPORT à ST MARCEL LES VALENCE
(10 ans) Comptabilité clients et fournisseurs - Trésorerie
Secrétaire comptable : Secrétariat et tenue des comptes jusqu'au bilan
OGP SECURITE INCENDIE
- Comptable
1995 - 1995
Transports CHATAIN
- Secrétaire
1995 - 1996(6 mois) Secrétariat ,
FAURE AUTOMATISME
- Opératrice de saisie
1995 - 1995: Saisie des fichiers articles suite à un changement de logiciel
Transports CHATAIN
- Comptable
1994 - 1994(6 mois) Remplacement d'un congé maternité au service comptabilité
Cabinet de courtage en assurances
- Comptable
1976 - 1992(16 ans) Secrétariat et comptabilité
+ DIVERSES MISSIONS INTERIMAIRES