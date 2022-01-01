Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mathieu ARNAU
Ajouter
Mathieu ARNAU
Valergues
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pool Technologie (groupe Nextpool)
- CTO / Chef de Projet
Valergues (34130)
2016 - maintenant
Chef Technique Opérationnel Pool
Chef de Projet Stérilor
Service Recherche, Développement et Innovation
SOLEM Electronique
- Ingénieur RF
Clapiers
2007 - 2015
CORONIS Systems
- Ingénieur Software
2005 - 2007
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique Universitaire De Montpellier (Ex-ISIM)
Montpellier
2002 - 2005
Microélectronique et Automatique
Réseau
Farida HERDA
Gerald WISNIEWSKI
Hugues BODY
Lise THIERION
Mathieu PARAYRE
Stéphane TRABUCHET
Sylvie MENANTEAU (CONSTANTIN)
Thomas BRANDWIJK
Valérie RAKOTOARISOA
Vincent LAGAUDE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z