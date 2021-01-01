Mathieu RATES

Mes compétences :
Informatique industrielle
Informatique
Système d'information
Entreprises
Amplitude
- Administrateur ERP
Valence2012 - maintenantAmplitude –Valence - Entreprise Médicale produisant des prothèses de genoux et de hanches.
● Implémenter le nouvel ERP IFS APPLICATION
● Réaliser un audit de l’existant et des process (ERP SAGE et DIVALTO)
● Administration des bases de données Oracle
● Former et conseiller les utilisateurs
● Rédiger les procédures et documentations
● Paramétrer les différentes évolutions du système
● Analyser les besoins et effectuer le suivi des anomalies
● Mettre à jour le cahier des charges
● Elaborer les jeux d’essais pour les tests unitaires et d’intégration
● Tester les développements internes et les solutions fournies par les éditeurs
Senoble
- IT manager
JOUY2011 - 2011 Merger of two production sites and their computer system
● Migration of the computer system from England to France (Data Servers, Active
Directory, DHCP, DNS etc.)
● Migration and update of the local ERP "GLOBAL" and a change of local servers
● Change of telephone handsets supplier (Contract negotiations, and configuration of
BlackBerry)
● Change of Payroll software OperaII (Pegasus) to Flexipay (TMS)
● Contract Renegotiation and modification of local EDI
● Change of Internet supplier (Amendment proxy, MessageLabs etc.)
● Creating an Internet Online Backup between France and England
Grands Moulins de Paris
- Support lvl 2
IVRY SUR SEINE2010 - 2010Troubleshooting Remote (VNC) of users based in England
● Creating accounts on Active Directory
● Installing and configuring computers
Saint Jean SAS
- Assistant du Directeur Informatique
2009 - 2010● Install and configure an electronic data management (EDM)
and the Automatic Document Recognition (ADR)
● Creating accounts on Active Directory
● Installing and configuring computers
● Access Management files / folders
● Purchasing (Computers, phones, printers etc.