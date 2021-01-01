Menu

Mathieu RATES

Valence

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique industrielle
Informatique
Système d'information

Entreprises

  • Amplitude - Administrateur ERP

    Valence 2012 - maintenant Amplitude –Valence - Entreprise Médicale produisant des prothèses de genoux et de hanches.
    ● Implémenter le nouvel ERP IFS APPLICATION
    ● Réaliser un audit de l’existant et des process (ERP SAGE et DIVALTO)
    ● Administration des bases de données Oracle
    ● Former et conseiller les utilisateurs
    ● Rédiger les procédures et documentations
    ● Paramétrer les différentes évolutions du système
    ● Analyser les besoins et effectuer le suivi des anomalies
    ● Mettre à jour le cahier des charges
    ● Elaborer les jeux d’essais pour les tests unitaires et d’intégration
    ● Tester les développements internes et les solutions fournies par les éditeurs

  • Senoble - IT manager

    JOUY 2011 - 2011 Merger of two production sites and their computer system
    ● Migration of the computer system from England to France (Data Servers, Active
    Directory, DHCP, DNS etc.)
    ● Migration and update of the local ERP "GLOBAL" and a change of local servers
    ● Change of telephone handsets supplier (Contract negotiations, and configuration of
    BlackBerry)
    ● Change of Payroll software OperaII (Pegasus) to Flexipay (TMS)
    ● Contract Renegotiation and modification of local EDI
    ● Change of Internet supplier (Amendment proxy, MessageLabs etc.)
    ● Creating an Internet Online Backup between France and England

  • Grands Moulins de Paris - Support lvl 2

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2010 - 2010 Troubleshooting Remote (VNC) of users based in England
    ● Creating accounts on Active Directory
    ● Installing and configuring computers

  • Saint Jean SAS - Assistant du Directeur Informatique

    2009 - 2010 ● Install and configure an electronic data management (EDM)
    and the Automatic Document Recognition (ADR)
    ● Creating accounts on Active Directory
    ● Installing and configuring computers
    ● Access Management files / folders
    ● Purchasing (Computers, phones, printers etc.

Formations

Réseau