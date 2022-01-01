Menu

Mathieu VACHERON

Saint Priest

En résumé

SAP and IT Delivery Leader

Mes compétences :
Développement ABAP
ERP
Logistique
Paramétrage
SAP
Management opérationnel
SAP MM
MOE
SAP SD

Entreprises

  • Volvo - SAP and IT Delivery Leader

    Saint Priest 2012 - maintenant Maintenance Team Leader for Renault Trucks company sales tool (Offers/Orders/Invoices)

    Maintenance Team Operational Management :
    - Planning and coordination of the whole team daily work :
    - 15 people
    - 2 countries : France / India
    - 4 different technology : SAP/R3 – SAP/BW – Mainframe - Java
    - Ensure Service Level Agreement fulfillment and customer satisfaction
    - Incident Management
    - Application monitoring
    - Change management
    - Continuous improvement

    Relationship with application stakeholders and customer representatives
    Change management (Analysis, Quotation, Specification...)
    Technical projects follow-up
    Cost follow-up with the Service Delivery Manager (2M€)
    Team Members Assignment Follow-Up

  • Volvo IT - Renault Trucks SAS - Consultant technico-fonctionnel SAP SD/MM

    2009 - maintenant SAP V4.7 Module SD (MM)
    Customizing
    ABAP – Smart Forms
    Integration : Idocs, BAPIs

    For a SAP Integrated application, in the maintenance Team :

    Production system activities follow-up:
    Daily checks (Offers, Orders, Invoices, Night Batch) –
    Integration with other components (Idocs, BAPI)
    Operational maintenance

    Incident & Change management:
    Daily incident management encounter by the users and key users: analysis, solution suggestion and correction implementation. (Customizing and/or Development).

    Enhancement Management (New functionality development )
    - User Need study / Propose appropriate solution
    - Functional and Technical specification documents creation
    - Solution development (management, customizing, development )
    - Integration in the existing solution
    - Unit and Integration tests

  • Renault Trucks - Volvo IT - Ingénieur Administration SAP

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2009 SAP BC : Netweaver 4.7 to 7.0 – ECC6.0 & BI
    UNIX
    Oracle

    SAP System Administration
    SAP NetWeaver 6.40 - 7.0 (ECC6) (ABAP + JAVA)
    Technical management of SAP landscapes :
    Installation, Configuration, Refresh, Upgrade
    Operational Maintenance:
    Upgrades (Oracle, SAP), Migrations, Technical Support
    Administration de systèmes SAP
    SAP NetWeaver 6.40 - 7.0 (ECC6) (ABAP + JAVA)

  • Blédina - Groupe Danone - Ingénieur Performance Industriel

    LIMONEST 2005 - 2005 Fabrication Process optimization – Industrial Management

    Work within a manufacturing and packaging of biscuits
    Fabrication Process optimization: reduce material losses during the production
    Identification and quantification of the losses, action plan implementation

  • Nestlé France - Ingénieur Projet SAP

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2005 - 2007 Users administration
    Key Users Support
    End Users Training
    SAP Roll-Out

    GLOBE Project - Worldwide SAP Full implementation at NESTLE Company

    Member of the project Team « Technics & Production » which manage the SAP implementation in the NESTLE Factories in France

    Business process analysis in order to define and attribute the appropriate SAP roles to the users in the following domain: Production, Logistics in Factory, Maintenance and Quality. (PP, MM, QM, PM). (12 factories – 6000 users).

    Users training, key-users and end-users training in the factory during the project, during the tests phases and during the Go-Live

  • Michelin - Ingénieur Logistique / Maintenance

    FERRAND 2004 - 2004 Stock management optimization

    Spare parts stock optimization :
    Drive a technico-commercial study in order to outsource the spare parts stocks
    Development of a tool for decision support for the management of the spare parts

  • CNED - INSA - Ingénieur Projet Informatique

    2004 - 2004 Projet Collectif CNED-INSA - 8 mois

    Conception et réalisation d’un logiciel et d'un guide sur Cd-rom pour le CNED de Lyon. Director. Flash.
    Gestion de projet au sein d’un groupe de 9 personnes.

  • Société des Eaux de Volvic - Groupe DANONE - Stage Ouvrier

    2001 - 2001 Stage Ouvrier - 2 mois

    Opérateur sur ligne de production

Formations

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 2000 - 2005 Génie Industriel

Réseau

