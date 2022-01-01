Mathieu VACHERON

Mes compétences :
Développement ABAP
ERP
Logistique
Paramétrage
SAP
Management opérationnel
SAP MM
MOE
SAP SD
Entreprises
Volvo
- SAP and IT Delivery Leader
Saint Priest2012 - maintenantMaintenance Team Leader for Renault Trucks company sales tool (Offers/Orders/Invoices)
Maintenance Team Operational Management :
- Planning and coordination of the whole team daily work :
- 15 people
- 2 countries : France / India
- 4 different technology : SAP/R3 – SAP/BW – Mainframe - Java
- Ensure Service Level Agreement fulfillment and customer satisfaction
- Incident Management
- Application monitoring
- Change management
- Continuous improvement
Relationship with application stakeholders and customer representatives
Change management (Analysis, Quotation, Specification...)
Technical projects follow-up
Cost follow-up with the Service Delivery Manager (2M€)
Team Members Assignment Follow-Up
Volvo IT - Renault Trucks SAS
- Consultant technico-fonctionnel SAP SD/MM
For a SAP Integrated application, in the maintenance Team :
Production system activities follow-up:
Daily checks (Offers, Orders, Invoices, Night Batch) –
Integration with other components (Idocs, BAPI)
Operational maintenance
Incident & Change management:
Daily incident management encounter by the users and key users: analysis, solution suggestion and correction implementation. (Customizing and/or Development).
Enhancement Management (New functionality development )
- User Need study / Propose appropriate solution
- Functional and Technical specification documents creation
- Solution development (management, customizing, development )
- Integration in the existing solution
- Unit and Integration tests
Renault Trucks - Volvo IT
- Ingénieur Administration SAP
Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2009SAP BC : Netweaver 4.7 to 7.0 – ECC6.0 & BI
UNIX
Oracle
SAP System Administration
SAP NetWeaver 6.40 - 7.0 (ECC6) (ABAP + JAVA)
Technical management of SAP landscapes :
Installation, Configuration, Refresh, Upgrade
Operational Maintenance:
Upgrades (Oracle, SAP), Migrations, Technical Support
Administration de systèmes SAP
SAP NetWeaver 6.40 - 7.0 (ECC6) (ABAP + JAVA)
Blédina - Groupe Danone
- Ingénieur Performance Industriel
LIMONEST2005 - 2005Fabrication Process optimization – Industrial Management
Work within a manufacturing and packaging of biscuits
Fabrication Process optimization: reduce material losses during the production
Identification and quantification of the losses, action plan implementation
Nestlé France
- Ingénieur Projet SAP
Marne La Vallée Cedex 22005 - 2007Users administration
Key Users Support
End Users Training
SAP Roll-Out
GLOBE Project - Worldwide SAP Full implementation at NESTLE Company
Member of the project Team « Technics & Production » which manage the SAP implementation in the NESTLE Factories in France
Business process analysis in order to define and attribute the appropriate SAP roles to the users in the following domain: Production, Logistics in Factory, Maintenance and Quality. (PP, MM, QM, PM). (12 factories – 6000 users).
Users training, key-users and end-users training in the factory during the project, during the tests phases and during the Go-Live
Michelin
- Ingénieur Logistique / Maintenance
FERRAND2004 - 2004Stock management optimization
Spare parts stock optimization :
Drive a technico-commercial study in order to outsource the spare parts stocks
Development of a tool for decision support for the management of the spare parts
CNED - INSA
- Ingénieur Projet Informatique
2004 - 2004Projet Collectif CNED-INSA - 8 mois
Conception et réalisation d’un logiciel et d'un guide sur Cd-rom pour le CNED de Lyon. Director. Flash.
Gestion de projet au sein d’un groupe de 9 personnes.
Société des Eaux de Volvic - Groupe DANONE
- Stage Ouvrier
2001 - 2001Stage Ouvrier - 2 mois
Opérateur sur ligne de production
Formations
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)