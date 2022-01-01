Mathilde LUZIO

Mes compétences :
Pack Office
Wordpress
Social media
Entreprises
QUARTIX
- Marketing Executive
Paris2016 - maintenant
MDC Events Ltd - Miss England North West Organiser
- PR & Marketing Assistant
2016 - 2016Social Media
• Updating Social Media with engaging and inspiring content
• Responding to Social Media interractions
• Growing Social Media interaction and communities
Public Relations
• Building and nurturing databases of Media contacts
• Sending and following up on Press Releases and obtaining copies of final publications
Marketing
• Assisting developing Marketing campaigns for the company and the clients. Including email campaigns and face to face client meetings.
• Direct Marketing campaigns : find new prospects via email campaigns, face to face and Social Media
• Creating videos advertisments
Communication
• Ensuring the highest levels of customers satisfaction
• Updating websites
• Making sure blogs and articles are received on time from regular contributors
Events
• Assisting organisation of Miss England Regional Heats in the North West
• Ensuring events run smoothly
• Live streaming Social Media during events
• Creating content to use in marketing campaigns
Delprat Relation Presse
- Assistante Attachée de Presse
2014 - 2015Interior Design and Decoration department
• Monitoring and following-up requests from journalists
• Drafting press releases
• Organising press events
• Managing interior design showroom and sending furniture and accessories to journalists for photo shoots
Aketys
- Recruitment Assistant
Évry2013 - 2013• Writing and publishing job adverts
• Tracking job boards and social network
• Candidate searches
• Assisting with interviews
Intui'tech
- Assistante de Direction
2012 - 2012• Diary management
• Ensuring payment of outstanding invoices
• Preparation of reports
• Drafting correspondence