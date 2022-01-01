Menu

Mathilde LUZIO

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Pack Office
Wordpress
Social media

Entreprises

  • QUARTIX - Marketing Executive

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • MDC Events Ltd - Miss England North West Organiser - PR & Marketing Assistant

    2016 - 2016 Social Media
    • Updating Social Media with engaging and inspiring content
    • Responding to Social Media interractions
    • Growing Social Media interaction and communities

    Public Relations
    • Building and nurturing databases of Media contacts
    • Sending and following up on Press Releases and obtaining copies of final publications

    Marketing
    • Assisting developing Marketing campaigns for the company and the clients. Including email campaigns and face to face client meetings.
    • Direct Marketing campaigns : find new prospects via email campaigns, face to face and Social Media
    • Creating videos advertisments

    Communication
    • Ensuring the highest levels of customers satisfaction
    • Updating websites
    • Making sure blogs and articles are received on time from regular contributors

    Events
    • Assisting organisation of Miss England Regional Heats in the North West
    • Ensuring events run smoothly
    • Live streaming Social Media during events
    • Creating content to use in marketing campaigns

  • Delprat Relation Presse - Assistante Attachée de Presse

    2014 - 2015 Interior Design and Decoration department

    • Monitoring and following-up requests from journalists
    • Drafting press releases
    • Organising press events
    • Managing interior design showroom and sending furniture and accessories to journalists for photo shoots

  • Aketys - Recruitment Assistant

    Évry 2013 - 2013 • Writing and publishing job adverts
    • Tracking job boards and social network
    • Candidate searches
    • Assisting with interviews

  • Intui'tech - Assistante de Direction

    2012 - 2012 • Diary management
    • Ensuring payment of outstanding invoices
    • Preparation of reports
    • Drafting correspondence

Formations

