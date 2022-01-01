Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mathilde NURIT
Ajouter
Mathilde NURIT
MARVEJOLS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Marvejols
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Association de Lutte contre Les Fléaux Sociaux
- Assistante Ressources Humaines
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management ESCO Wesford
Clermont Ferrand
2017 - maintenant
MBA
Iut D'Auvergne (Aurillac)
Aurillac
2013 - 2016
Réseau
Cédric BERNARD
Marie-Pierre MALVEZIN BABAZ