Mathilde OMNES

Mes compétences :
Strategic Planning
Account Management
Commercial Skills
Responsible for French market
ingredient sales experience
Entreprises
Lubrizol France
- Account Executive
maintenant
Lubrizol
- Global Sustainability Manager
Rouen2019 - maintenant
LUBRIZOL INC.
- Global Account Manager
2006 - maintenantStrategic plan building and implementation ;
- Management of cross-functional and multicultural teams in Europe, USA, Latam and Asia ;
- Project management: technical projects, strategic collaborations, supply chain ;
- Negotiation of $20 MM global contracts in strong competitive environment ;
- Development of strategic partnership through relationships with key decision makers ;
- Value selling at all levels in the organization fostering commitment and growth ;
- Coaching of EU sales force to Global Account Management
NOVEON INC.
- Area Sales Manager
1998 - 2005Implementation and management of distribution network ;
- Responsibilities for direct accounts and distributors ;
- Development of business with double digit growth
BFGOODRICH INC. Specialty Chemicals
- Sales Engineer
1995 - 1997
Orsan
- Technical support
1991 - 1994to customers and distributors
ORSAN, Biotechnology Marketing and
Development Engineer
- Development and marketing of a starch derivative for Food,
Personal and Health Care