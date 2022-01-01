Menu

Mathilde OMNES

PARIS LA DÉFENSE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Strategic Planning
Account Management
Commercial Skills
Responsible for French market
ingredient sales experience

Entreprises

  • Lubrizol France - Account Executive

    maintenant

  • Lubrizol - Global Sustainability Manager

    Rouen 2019 - maintenant

  • LUBRIZOL INC. - Global Account Manager

    2006 - maintenant Strategic plan building and implementation ;
    - Management of cross-functional and multicultural teams in Europe, USA, Latam and Asia ;
    - Project management: technical projects, strategic collaborations, supply chain ;
    - Negotiation of $20 MM global contracts in strong competitive environment ;
    - Development of strategic partnership through relationships with key decision makers ;
    - Value selling at all levels in the organization fostering commitment and growth ;
    - Coaching of EU sales force to Global Account Management

  • NOVEON INC. - Area Sales Manager

    1998 - 2005 Implementation and management of distribution network ;
    - Responsibilities for direct accounts and distributors ;
    - Development of business with double digit growth

  • BFGOODRICH INC. Specialty Chemicals - Sales Engineer

    1995 - 1997

  • Orsan - Technical support

    1991 - 1994 to customers and distributors

    ORSAN, Biotechnology Marketing and
    Development Engineer
    - Development and marketing of a starch derivative for Food,
    Personal and Health Care

Formations

Réseau