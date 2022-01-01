Mathilde POLART

MARLY2014 - maintenantRanges of products :
- Catering and Hygiene
- Personal Protection Equipment
- Writing and Correction
o Provide appropriate support to subsidiaries and Group Marketing Executive
o Mailing to subsidiaries and suppliers
o Preparation of the Group selection
o Production and communication of the Group selection to subsidiaries and suppliers
o Realization of roughs catalogue
o Suppliers tenders
o Preparation of business review for group suppliers negotiation
o Preparation and attendance to the International meeting with local Product Managers
o Calculation and follow-up of the Back End Program with suppliers
o Management of the product data base in SAP
o Communication of the purchasing conditions on the group assortment (Pricing and Business Supplier Agreement)