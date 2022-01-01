Menu

Mathilde POLART

MARLY

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Lyreco - Assistante Chef de Produit Groupe

    MARLY 2014 - maintenant Ranges of products :
    - Catering and Hygiene
    - Personal Protection Equipment
    - Writing and Correction

    o Provide appropriate support to subsidiaries and Group Marketing Executive
    o Mailing to subsidiaries and suppliers
    o Preparation of the Group selection
    o Production and communication of the Group selection to subsidiaries and suppliers
    o Realization of roughs catalogue
    o Suppliers tenders
    o Preparation of business review for group suppliers negotiation
    o Preparation and attendance to the International meeting with local Product Managers
    o Calculation and follow-up of the Back End Program with suppliers
    o Management of the product data base in SAP
    o Communication of the purchasing conditions on the group assortment (Pricing and Business Supplier Agreement)

Formations

