Menu

Mathilde PROT

MILAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Qualitalia - Responsable Qualité

    maintenant

  • QUALICONSULT - Responsable qualité

    Vélizy Cedex maintenant

Formations

  • Politecnico Di MILANO (Milano)

    Milano 1999 - 2001 Edile

  • Ecole Centrale Lyon

    Ecully 1997 - 2000 Génie Civil

Réseau