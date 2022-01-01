Retail
Mathilde PROT
Ajouter
Mathilde PROT
MILAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Qualitalia
- Responsable Qualité
maintenant
QUALICONSULT
- Responsable qualité
Vélizy Cedex
maintenant
Formations
Politecnico Di MILANO (Milano)
Milano
1999 - 2001
Edile
Ecole Centrale Lyon
Ecully
1997 - 2000
Génie Civil
Réseau
Anne Brisce GRASSET BOUDARD
Clément BALLESTER
Emmanuel DECORNOY
Karine BAUDOIN (DANIEL)
Ludovic BARON
Mauro MALANDRI
Melanie DEMOL
Michel DENNEULIN
Philippe GOASGUEN