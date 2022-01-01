Retail
Jean-Louis HUAULT
BUREAU ALPES CONTROLES
Contrôleur technique constructions
Lille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BUREAU ALPES CONTROLES
- Contrôleur technique constructions
Technique | Lille (59000)
2022 - maintenant
Missions de contrôle technique des opérations de constructions immobilières
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne-Lise DUHAMEL
Cecile COSTA
Christophe ROULLEAU
Hakim ASSOUMANI
Karine MIQUEL
Nathalie SPRIET
Stéphanie DEVEZE
Thomas LEDOUX
Vincent FOUQUET
