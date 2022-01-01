Graduated from Skema Business School (ESC Lille) in Digital Marketing and Project Management, I am looking for a position as junior consultant.
Keen on learning, travelling and changes, I am curious, like challenges and various missions.
I also have strong time management skills as rigour and organization, which are essential to me. My 2-year course preparing the National Entrance in French Business School has been one of the best motivating experience and pushed me to improve these qualities.
Trustworthy and through my experiences in BNP Paribas and Auchan Direction, my wish is to be a real and strong partner, to guide and assist companies in their innovation, change management and transformation projects.
I am willing to find a job as junior consultant or in Marketing related to digital strategy.
I am graduating in September 2016.
Do not hesitate to contact me : +33 (0)6 42 08 62 71 or by mail at mathilde.puchot@skema.edu
Mes compétences :
Comptabilité générale
Marchés financiers
Droit social
Découvrir les gens
Esprit d'équipe
Esprit analytique
Voyages
Travail en équipe
Organisation d'évènements
Ecoute & Initiative
Esprit entrepreneurial
Informatique
Droit civil
Statistiques
Écouter activement vos envies
Droit des contrats
Ecoute réciproque
Communication
Écoute Psychanalytique
Organisation du travail
Études marketing
Social media
CRM analytique
Marketing opérationnel
Gestion de projet
Gestion de la relation client
Adobe Photoshop
Marketing stratégique
Social CRM
Microsoft Excel 2010
Stratégie digitale
Microsoft PowerPoint
Conseil aux entreprises
Conseil en management
Conseil
Business Consulting