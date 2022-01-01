Menu

Mathilde PUCHOT

Lille

En résumé

Graduated from Skema Business School (ESC Lille) in Digital Marketing and Project Management, I am looking for a position as junior consultant.

Keen on learning, travelling and changes, I am curious, like challenges and various missions.
I also have strong time management skills as rigour and organization, which are essential to me. My 2-year course preparing the National Entrance in French Business School has been one of the best motivating experience and pushed me to improve these qualities.
Trustworthy and through my experiences in BNP Paribas and Auchan Direction, my wish is to be a real and strong partner, to guide and assist companies in their innovation, change management and transformation projects.

I am willing to find a job as junior consultant or in Marketing related to digital strategy.

I am graduating in September 2016.

Do not hesitate to contact me : +33 (0)6 42 08 62 71 or by mail at mathilde.puchot@skema.edu

Mes compétences :
Comptabilité générale
Marchés financiers
Droit social
Découvrir les gens
Esprit d'équipe
Esprit analytique
Voyages
Travail en équipe
Organisation d'évènements
Ecoute & Initiative
Esprit entrepreneurial
Informatique
Droit civil
Statistiques
Écouter activement vos envies
Droit des contrats
Ecoute réciproque
Communication
Écoute Psychanalytique
Organisation du travail
Études marketing
Social media
CRM analytique
Marketing opérationnel
Gestion de projet
Gestion de la relation client
Adobe Photoshop
Marketing stratégique
Social CRM
Microsoft Excel 2010
Stratégie digitale
Microsoft PowerPoint
Conseil aux entreprises
Conseil en management
Conseil
Business Consulting

Entreprises

  • SKEMA Business School - Business Consultant

    Lille 2015 - 2016

  • BNP Paribas - Chargé de Projet, Satisfaction Clients/Relations Clients

    Paris 2015 - 2016 Mission Générale :
    Rattachée au département des Relations Clients et de l'Animation Commerciale de la Direction Nationale du Nord Europe de BNP Paribas, j'étais en charge, de l'animation de la satisfaction client :

    Activités principales :

    • Elaboration d’actions visant à favoriser l’expérience client
    • Analyse de la satisfaction clients via les baromètres BNP Paribas
    • Détermination des actions correctives à mettre en place
    • Rapports réalisés à l’intention des managers et du Département Animation Commerciale
    • Mise en place et conduite de pilotes
    • Construction et insertion d’outils à l’intention des collaborateurs (bibliothèque de mails en ligne, etc.)
    • Animation du programme de transformation bancaire et insertion des outils de mesure de la Satisfaction Client
    • Elaboration d’un TAB avec indicateurs de suivi(KPI) de la satisfaction client.
    • Partage des bonnes pratiques existant au sein du réseau
    • Mise en place d’outil de communication et enrichissement de l' Intranet

  • Auchan - Chargée de Marketing (Direction de l'Offre-Achat-Produit Internationale)

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2015 - 2015 Au sein de la Direction de l'Offre-Achat Produit Internationale du Groupe Auchan, Textile Bébé/Enfant :

    • Participation à la construction des plans d’assortiment de la gamme Bébé-Enfant au niveau International :
    • Gestion et mise en place des relevés de prix à la concurrence sur le textile Bébé et Enfant (France et international)
    • Analyse de la concurrence et construction d’une Offre Internationale homogène.
    • Mise en place de la veille concurrentielle
    • Analyse des panels consommateurs (Nielsen)
    • Analyse de la stratégie promotionnelle (pays par pays) dans le respect des budgets.

  • Papeterie Zuber Rider - Assistante Chef de marché papeterie de luxe

    2015 - 2015 Au sein du département développement commercial à l’international :
    • Actions de Prescription sur la gamme GDP by Zuber Rieder
    • Préparation, analyse, suivi des points d’activités des commerciaux
    • Etude de marché complète sur une zone export – Asie (Japon, Thaïlande, Vietnam, Kazakhstan)
    • Réalisation de business plans export

  • Polo Ralph Lauren - Responsable Corner Denim&Supply by Ralph Lauren

    Paris 2013 - 2015 Stage en tant que responsable du corner Denim & Supply by Ralph Lauren :

    Ma mission :

    Gérer en totalité le corner dont j'étais responsable : Merchandising, gestion des stocks, ventes, conseil clientèle, réalisation d'objectifs...

    Compétences développées : autonomie, adaptabilité, réactivité, relation client, méthodes et techniques de vente, méthodes et techniques de gestion, connaissances de l'environnement et du fonctionnement du marché des produits de luxe et de Printemps Haussmann.

  • Promod - Stagiaire RH, Gestionnaire de Paie

    Marcq-En-Baroeul 2013 - 2013

Formations

  • Skema Business School

    Lille 2012 - maintenant Marketing Digital et Management de Projet

    Communication, Consulting, Social Media Strategy, Marketing of services & Omni-canal strategy, Relationship Marketing & E-CRM, Project Management, Web Project, Marketing Innovation, Project Management Fundamentals…

  • Lycée Carnot

    Dijon 2010 - 2012 Allemand LV1
    Anglais LV2

  • Lycée Victor Hugo

    Besancon 2007 - 2010 Baccalauréat ES option éco et chinois, Mention bien

    Baccalauréat ES - Allemand LV1
    Anglais LV2
    Chinois LV3

