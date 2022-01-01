Menu

Mathilde RABEYRIN

Lyon

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Handicap International - Recruitment and Mobility Assistant

    Lyon 2015 - maintenant

  • CO-EFFICIENCE - Recruitment Consultant (Internship)

    Lyon 2014 - 2014 - Writing and advertising vacancies on the job boards.
    - Screening, interviewing and short-listing potential candidates
    - checking references and suitability of applicants before referring to customers
    - Coaching and leading candidates and clients throughout the hiring process.
    - Updating customer database

  • Digital Virgo -  STAGIAIRE ASSISTANTE RH

    Lyon 2012 - 2012

Formations

Réseau