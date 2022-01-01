Mathilde RIHOUAY

Retail
Ajouter
BÉZAC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bijouterie
- Responsable vente, conseillère clientèle
2002 - 2011
Formations
GRETA Bretagne Sud
Vannes
2014 - 2014
Technologie; connaissance matériels et produits
Pratique; confection de la pâte, techniques gestuelles, vitesse de fabrication
Service en salle
Réseau
Fatimatou TRAORE
Genevieve RIHOUAY CASTAING
Herveline FOURNIER
Jean-François LE COUSTUMER
Marc B.
Maria AMOURI
Peggy SMID
Plateforme Des Entrepreneurs ANNUAIRE GRATUIT
Sophie VIUDEZ