Mathilde ROLLAND

ROUEN

En résumé

Ayant récemment obtenu mon DUT Techniques de Commercialisation, je suis à la recherche d'un contrat à durée déterminée, afin de m'apporter une première expérience concrète dans le milieu du commerce.

Mes compétences :
Web
Commerce international
Négociation
Commerce
Création
Vente
Marketing
Communication
Webmarketing
Web design
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Adaptation
Analyser écouter réfléchir agir

Entreprises

  • IB Production - Stage

    ROUEN 2014 - 2014 Assistante communication :

    Conception et création de plaquettes commerciales, cartes de visites, recherche de partenaires, promotion de l'entreprise et de ses produits.

  • C.I.C - Assistante de Gestion

    2013 - 2013 Gestions des remises chèques, Webchèques, Commandes de chéquiers, Accueil téléphonique, Comptabilité (saisie de bilans)

  • Gentleman Agency - Stage

    2013 - 2013 Assistante Commerciale :

    Création de mailing pour des événements.
    Recherche de partenaires.
    Promotion de la marque.
    Communication de l'entreprise.
    Promotion et Communication de la nouvelle carte de fidélité

  • Bureau d'Etudes Structure Bois - Secrétaire

    2012 - 2012 Secrétaire :

    Accueil client, création de la base de données de l'entreprise, administration.

  • Société Verlinde - Assistante

    2012 - 2012 Bureautique - Documentation technique

