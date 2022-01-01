Mathilde ROLLAND

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Évreux
Ayant récemment obtenu mon DUT Techniques de Commercialisation, je suis à la recherche d'un contrat à durée déterminée, afin de m'apporter une première expérience concrète dans le milieu du commerce.
Mes compétences :
Web
Commerce international
Négociation
Commerce
Création
Vente
Marketing
Communication
Webmarketing
Web design
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Adaptation
Analyser écouter réfléchir agir