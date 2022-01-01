Menu

Mathilde ROUCHEZ

Nantes

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Eurial - Chef de produit Pôle PGC International

    Nantes 2014 - maintenant

  • Comité Interprofessionnel des Fromages d'Auvergne - Mission conseil et développement

    2012 - 2012

  • MCA Anglais - Assistante marketing

    2011 - 2011

Formations

  • SRH Hochschule Berlin internationale Karriere im Herzen Berlins (Berlin)

    Berlin 2013 - 2013

  • ECE Lyon (Groupe INSEEC)

    Lyon 2010 - 2014

