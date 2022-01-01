Mathilde ROUSSELLE

-
ALS Petrophysics
- Geologist
2014 - maintenant
CT scanner services development, project management - Radiation protection supervisor
Core preservation, RCA,
Marketing
Testing and R&D in core fluid preservation and analysis
-
BM Geological Services
- Junior exploration geologist
2012 - 2013
Core-yard work : preparation of diamond core including meter-marking, orientation, core cutting, sampling for an iron exploration project, and for a green field copper gold project (Great Sandy desert, Pilbara)
Diamond (4,500 m), RC and aircore (4,700m) logging and sampling for gold exploration programs in the Goldfields - orogenic or intrusive related deposits, WA
Diamond core logging for an iron exploration project - BIF magnetite, WA
-
GeoPlusEnvironnement
- Intern geologist
2011 - 2011
Metallogenical study and resources synthesis at the scale of a country, including a report and several presentations to the clients
Feasibility study for the extension of an alluvial quarry
-
Canadian Chair of Research on abandoned mining sites
- Intern in Acid Mine Drainage research
2010 - 2010
Study of several scenarios of restoration for the abandoned mining site of Manitou, Abitibi (acid mining drainage):
- measures, compilation and interpretation of data from test columns
- modelling of hydrogeology and oxygen flow through tailings
- report and presentation of results in a seminar
-
DMT GmbH & Co
- Intern in geophysical interpretation and geological modelling
2009 - 2009
Coal core logging, data collecting and conversion under GlobalMapper, MapInfo
Structural analysis of sedimentary basins for geothermal energy and CO2 capture projects
3D modeling and resource estimations for adsorbed methane gas within the coal seams (CBM) of an area in the Netherlands. Use of Petrel 2009 software.