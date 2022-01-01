Menu

Mathilde ROUSSELLE

OLIVET

Entreprises

  • ALS Petrophysics - Geologist

    2014 - maintenant CT scanner services development, project management - Radiation protection supervisor
    Core preservation, RCA,
    Marketing
    Testing and R&D in core fluid preservation and analysis

  • BM Geological Services - Junior exploration geologist

    2012 - 2013 Core-yard work : preparation of diamond core including meter-marking, orientation, core cutting, sampling for an iron exploration project, and for a green field copper gold project (Great Sandy desert, Pilbara)

    Diamond (4,500 m), RC and aircore (4,700m) logging and sampling for gold exploration programs in the Goldfields - orogenic or intrusive related deposits, WA

    Diamond core logging for an iron exploration project - BIF magnetite, WA

  • GeoPlusEnvironnement - Intern geologist

    2011 - 2011 Metallogenical study and resources synthesis at the scale of a country, including a report and several presentations to the clients

    Feasibility study for the extension of an alluvial quarry

  • Canadian Chair of Research on abandoned mining sites - Intern in Acid Mine Drainage research

    2010 - 2010 Study of several scenarios of restoration for the abandoned mining site of Manitou, Abitibi (acid mining drainage):
    - measures, compilation and interpretation of data from test columns
    - modelling of hydrogeology and oxygen flow through tailings
    - report and presentation of results in a seminar

  • DMT GmbH & Co - Intern in geophysical interpretation and geological modelling

    2009 - 2009 Coal core logging, data collecting and conversion under GlobalMapper, MapInfo

    Structural analysis of sedimentary basins for geothermal energy and CO2 capture projects

    3D modeling and resource estimations for adsorbed methane gas within the coal seams (CBM) of an area in the Netherlands. Use of Petrel 2009 software.

Formations

  • INPL (ENSG)

    Vandoeuvre Les Nancy 2007 - 2011 Ingenieur geologue / Master of Geology

