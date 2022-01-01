Retail
Mathilde ROYER
Mathilde ROYER
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Congost Plastic
- Assistante Commerciale et Marketing
2014 - maintenant
Black Swan Crystal
- Assistante Commerciale
2013 - 2014
Groupe Banque Populaire
- Conseillère d'accueil
Paris
2013 - 2013
Formations
IUT De Figeac
Figeac
2011 - 2013
DUT
Structuration d'une enquête satisfaction
Lycée Sainte Marie
Albi
2008 - 2011
Baccalauréat
BAC ES
Réseau
Alexandra STEINMANN
Camille LAFOURCADE
Clément MOULY
Coralie COUFFIGNAL
Flavie DEPLANQUE
Guillaume CAYSSIALS
Justine DENIAU
Lucie CADILLAC
Maxime BRIDIER
Pauline SANSSON