Menu

Mathilde SANCHEZ

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse

En résumé

Telecom Ecole de Management gave me the chance to study various subjects mixing technical and business aspects. Telecom Ecole de Management was formerly an engineering school which decided to implement a management section. As part of this section, I had the chance to receive a business and administration courses broaden with technical lectures. As technical, I refer to database management and languages, internet layers and protocols, Information Systems management, NTCI’s and its laws and regulations. I decided to continue my Master 2 in the option “Strategic Management of technologies and information Systems” in which I had the pleasure to study Networks analysis, Platforms ecosystems, and Business strategies. We also approached subjects as globalization and its impact on doing business (Incoterms 2010, FDIs, Intercultural team management). Meanwhile, I was an alternate trainee at Thales Avionics 3 weeks per month in Toulouse. I was welcomed by the Purchasing department to work on a fastidious project: Topwings. I had the opportunity to handle subjects as: Supplier benchmarking, RFI – RFP management, negotiation, risks and opportunities analysis, financial projections, help in elaborating technical and functional specifications with technical department to define the right need, supplier ranking matrix (cost, schedule, risks). I ensured communication between legal, commercial, financial, technical and Purchasing departments. Regarding a legal view, I edited and analyzed contract/NDA, and I managed the database (physically and virtually) for NDA and Contracts. Regarding Export Control management, I handle CECC’s management & risks analysis in real-time regarding the product final destination.
Today, i am looking for a position in either the Purchasing domain or Supply Chain domain.

Mes compétences :
Stratégie d'entreprise
Commerce international
Système d'information
Achats internationaux
Pack office
Négociation achats
Stratégie commerciale

Entreprises

  • Sogeti - Ingénieur Commerciale

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2016 - maintenant

  • Thales Avionics - Acheteuse - Département Offres et Projets

    2014 - 2015 I was an alternate trainee at Thales Avionics 3 weeks per month. I had the opportunity to handle subjects as:
    -- Supplier benchmarking, RFI – RFP management, negotiation, risks and opportunities analysis, financial projections, help in elaborating technical and functional specifications with technical department to define the right need, supplier ranking matrix (cost, schedule, risks)
    -- Ensuring communication between legal, commercial, financial, technical and Purchasing departments.
    -- Editing and analysis of contract/NDA. Database management (physically and virtually) for NDA and Contracts.
    -- Export Control management : CECC & risks analysis in real-time regarding the product final destination

Formations

  • Telecom Ecole De Management

    Evry 2013 - 2015 Master 2 Management stratégiques des Systèmes d'Informations

    It studied various subjects mixing technical and business aspects. Telecom Ecole de Management was formerly an engineering school which decided to implement a management section. As part of this section, I had the chance to receive a business and administration courses broaden with technical lectures.

  • ESC TOULOUSE - Programme Bachelor

    Toulouse 2010 - 2013 Licence 3

    Marketing & Sales - Accounting - International Business - Intercultural teams and their management - Labor laws - Innovation & Strategy - Negociation - Purchasing worldwide

Réseau