Mathilde SANCHEZ

Telecom Ecole de Management gave me the chance to study various subjects mixing technical and business aspects. Telecom Ecole de Management was formerly an engineering school which decided to implement a management section. As part of this section, I had the chance to receive a business and administration courses broaden with technical lectures. As technical, I refer to database management and languages, internet layers and protocols, Information Systems management, NTCI’s and its laws and regulations. I decided to continue my Master 2 in the option “Strategic Management of technologies and information Systems” in which I had the pleasure to study Networks analysis, Platforms ecosystems, and Business strategies. We also approached subjects as globalization and its impact on doing business (Incoterms 2010, FDIs, Intercultural team management). Meanwhile, I was an alternate trainee at Thales Avionics 3 weeks per month in Toulouse. I was welcomed by the Purchasing department to work on a fastidious project: Topwings. I had the opportunity to handle subjects as: Supplier benchmarking, RFI – RFP management, negotiation, risks and opportunities analysis, financial projections, help in elaborating technical and functional specifications with technical department to define the right need, supplier ranking matrix (cost, schedule, risks). I ensured communication between legal, commercial, financial, technical and Purchasing departments. Regarding a legal view, I edited and analyzed contract/NDA, and I managed the database (physically and virtually) for NDA and Contracts. Regarding Export Control management, I handle CECC’s management & risks analysis in real-time regarding the product final destination.

Today, i am looking for a position in either the Purchasing domain or Supply Chain domain.



Mes compétences :

Stratégie d'entreprise

Commerce international

Système d'information

Achats internationaux

Pack office

Négociation achats

Stratégie commerciale