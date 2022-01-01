Retail
Mathilde TUEGUEM KAMGA
Mathilde TUEGUEM KAMGA
Montrouge
Entreprises
Crédit agricole
- Group General Inspection
Montrouge
2012 - maintenant
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Banking
- Customer Relationship and Accounting Management
Montrouge
2011 - 2012
BNP Paribas
- Finance and Commercial Development
Paris
2010 - 2011
Formations
ESCP Europe
Paris
2009 - 2012
Master in Management
Université Catholique D'Afrique Centrale (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2006 - 2009
Bachelor's degree, Economics and Management
