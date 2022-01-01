Menu

Mathilde TUEGUEM KAMGA

Montrouge

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Crédit agricole - Group General Inspection

    Montrouge 2012 - maintenant

  • Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Banking - Customer Relationship and Accounting Management

    Montrouge 2011 - 2012

  • BNP Paribas - Finance and Commercial Development

    Paris 2010 - 2011

Formations

  • ESCP Europe

    Paris 2009 - 2012 Master in Management

  • Université Catholique D'Afrique Centrale (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2006 - 2009 Bachelor's degree, Economics and Management

