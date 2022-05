Mathioda COATANHAY

Innovation et financement



A proactive and results-driven Manager with a successful background in the funding and management of innovative projects. Knowledge gained through 14 years’ experience in a broad range of sectors. A proven ability to perform many functions quickly and accurately with a primary focus on exceeding expectations for customer service delivery.



Expertise to define a strategy that maximizes innovation potential of companies:

- Understanding the company’s near-term needs and long term objectives

- Consolidating the value chain of the company’s business model in accordance with its context and strategy

- Developing a comprehensive innovation funding strategy by identifying relevant programs

- Providing expert guidance during the entire innovation process

- Monitoring program changes and adjust the strategy accordingly



Mes compétences :

Montage et gestion de projets

Creating, evaluating and prioritising the ideas th

Defining and updating projects roadmap according w

Identifying and screening prospective partners to

Optimising public and private investment into the