Menu

Mathis BAKARY

Courbevoie

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Villeurbanne

En résumé

Senior within the IT Advisory department of Ernst & Young, Mathis BAKARY participates to Digital transformation of the IT department, as well as IT security assignments.

1) Digital transformation and IT Outsourcing assessment
* IT/Business context analysis
* Risk and readiness identification
* Macro-economic analysis in context of Cloud Computing
* Assistance in choosing a tool (CRM, custom tools, HRIS)

2) IT Security and Business continuity management
* Information risk management & IT governance
* Business Continuity Management and Business Impact Analysis
* Disaster Recovery Planning, Infrastructure resilience analysis
* IT security review (SAP, infrastructures, databases)

3) IT Audit :
* General IT Audit and its risks evaluation (SOX)
* General IT audit for Due Diligence
* Audit of the key processes supported by the Information System
* Data analysis consisting in reviewing key processes and their associated data (including fraud analysis)
* IT project and migration system audit

4) Project management:
* Follow-up, coordination (planning, budget, meetings), risks identification, communication plan, UAT testing

Sector:
* Public and private sector
* Experience with international and multi-cultural clients

Mes compétences :
ITIL
ISO 27001
ERP SAP
Cloud Computing IAAS PAAS SAAS
Intégration de solutions
Integration Architecture
Intégration d'un ERP
Management consultant
Project management
IT Auditor
CRM Strategy

Entreprises

  • EY (Ernst & Young) - Senior Consultant - IT Advisory chez Ernst & Young

    Courbevoie 2013 - maintenant

  • Cegid group - Ingénieur Système d’Information

    Lyon Cedex 09 2008 - 2012 o AMOA : analyse des besoins métiers de nos clients et traduction en solutions IT,
    o Mise en place de la PSSI et étude des risques IT pour répondre au SLA des clients,
    o Intégrateur des solutions ERP Yourcegid pour nos clients grands comptes.

    Clients: Arcelor, Groupe HN, Quick, Phone House, NextiraOne

  • ERENET - Ingeneer IT

    2007 - 2008 o Analyse critique de l’organisation du SI et définition de l’organisation SI cible,
    o Elaboration du plan de transformation et d’optimisation de l’organisation SI cible,
    o Assistant pilotage du projet d’évolution du SI du client PAGÈS THÉS et INFUSIONS.

Formations

Réseau