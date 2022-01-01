RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Villeurbanne
Senior within the IT Advisory department of Ernst & Young, Mathis BAKARY participates to Digital transformation of the IT department, as well as IT security assignments.
1) Digital transformation and IT Outsourcing assessment
* IT/Business context analysis
* Risk and readiness identification
* Macro-economic analysis in context of Cloud Computing
* Assistance in choosing a tool (CRM, custom tools, HRIS)
2) IT Security and Business continuity management
* Information risk management & IT governance
* Business Continuity Management and Business Impact Analysis
* Disaster Recovery Planning, Infrastructure resilience analysis
* IT security review (SAP, infrastructures, databases)
3) IT Audit :
* General IT Audit and its risks evaluation (SOX)
* General IT audit for Due Diligence
* Audit of the key processes supported by the Information System
* Data analysis consisting in reviewing key processes and their associated data (including fraud analysis)
* IT project and migration system audit
4) Project management:
* Follow-up, coordination (planning, budget, meetings), risks identification, communication plan, UAT testing
Sector:
* Public and private sector
* Experience with international and multi-cultural clients
Mes compétences :
ITIL
ISO 27001
ERP SAP
Cloud Computing IAAS PAAS SAAS
Intégration de solutions
Integration Architecture
Intégration d'un ERP
Management consultant
Project management
IT Auditor
CRM Strategy