Senior within the IT Advisory department of Ernst & Young, Mathis BAKARY participates to Digital transformation of the IT department, as well as IT security assignments.



1) Digital transformation and IT Outsourcing assessment

* IT/Business context analysis

* Risk and readiness identification

* Macro-economic analysis in context of Cloud Computing

* Assistance in choosing a tool (CRM, custom tools, HRIS)



2) IT Security and Business continuity management

* Information risk management & IT governance

* Business Continuity Management and Business Impact Analysis

* Disaster Recovery Planning, Infrastructure resilience analysis

* IT security review (SAP, infrastructures, databases)



3) IT Audit :

* General IT Audit and its risks evaluation (SOX)

* General IT audit for Due Diligence

* Audit of the key processes supported by the Information System

* Data analysis consisting in reviewing key processes and their associated data (including fraud analysis)

* IT project and migration system audit



4) Project management:

* Follow-up, coordination (planning, budget, meetings), risks identification, communication plan, UAT testing



Sector:

* Public and private sector

* Experience with international and multi-cultural clients



Mes compétences :

ITIL

ISO 27001

ERP SAP

Cloud Computing IAAS PAAS SAAS

Intégration de solutions

Integration Architecture

Intégration d'un ERP

Management consultant

Project management

IT Auditor

CRM Strategy