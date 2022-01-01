Menu

Mathurin KOUACOU

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • sika international - Collaborateur indépendant

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycée Moderne (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 1978 - 1984

  • Lycée Moderne (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 1978 - 1984

Réseau