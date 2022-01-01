Matisse SOLITUDE

A strong B2C & B2B oriented consultative sales person with a drive to speak with HNW and UHNW sophisticated investors/individuals. Extremely self-motivated as I understand the amount of hard work and responsibility needed to win business. I am highly articulate and can speak to people from walks of life, while maintaining a high calibre of service representing both myself and the company in the best possible light. I have experience with lead generation for both myself and the companies I have worked for through cold/warm/qualified leads. Throughout most of my experience the prospect or business origin has come from a cold source meaning that I have put my sales ability into converting clients who have not enquired for the information and aren’t necessarily looking to invest into making a decision firstly on the information that was given and then locking in a set pound sterling amount to go forward for a first trade/Investment.



Mes compétences :

Business développement

Leadership

Sales

Management

Négociation