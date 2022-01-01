Matoual ACHRAF

Mes compétences :
Commissariat aux comptes
Contrôle de gestion
Audit interne
Contrôle interne
Audit
Internal Audit
financial statements review
Sarbanes-Oxley
SAP
Data Analysis
Entreprises
Centrale-Danone
- Internal Control Manager
2015 - maintenantContributing to continuous improvement of internal Control level within the company.
Supervising operational internal controllers.
Performing Audits and fraud investigations.
Updating the CBU Deficiency Impact Mapping (DIM).
Conducting yearly CBU Self-Assessments and testing of redlines Controls.
International paper
- Internal Controller & Business analyst
CHALON/SAONE2012 - 2015Managing closing period (D+2).
Budget, Forecast and Mid-Month management.
Performing Mill monthly Group financial reports.
Ensuring inventory physical Count Accuracy and compliance to internal procedures.
Implementing the group Delegation of Authority matrix.
Conducting the annual internal control self-assessment.
Monitoring Sox matrices.
Ensuring accuracy of Sox controls rating through regular testing periods / SOD Reviews.
Ensuring a high level of compliance to group, local policies.
Establishing the annual audit plan.
Involving the Business process owners to all levels of Sox compliance.
Follow up of internal audit findings, implementation of mitigation plans.
Conducting audit missions (fraud...etc.).
Deloitte
- Senior Auditor
Puteaux2008 - 2012Statutory audits for companies from different sectors mainly (services, industries:
Lafarge, Pizzorno Mauritania, CDG, Regional Air Lines, Sochepress...etc.)
Drafting of procedures manual ;
Training and coaching of junior auditors ;
Draft audit reports for review by managers and partners before financial statements certifications