Matteo BIANCIOTTO

Main knowledge:



- Deep experience in the performance evaluation of any kind of hydraulic machines (Pelton,Francis,Pump-Turbine).

- Analysis of strengths and problems concerning model and prototype of Hydraulic Machines.

- Strong knowledge of IEC (CEI) 60193 code.

- Instruments development for flow analysis on turbine model.



Main skills:



- Excellent communication skills in English, French, Italian (mother tongue), Spanish and Catalan (secondary).

- Experience in project management and mediation with clients.

- Natural predisposition for team working.

- Availability for business displacement.

- Willingness for learning and professional development.



Mes compétences :

EFFICIENCY

Energy

Hydraulic

Performance

Renewable energy

Reporting

Reporting Clients

Test

Turbine