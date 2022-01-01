Menu

Matteo BIANCIOTTO

VEVEY

En résumé

Main knowledge:

- Deep experience in the performance evaluation of any kind of hydraulic machines (Pelton,Francis,Pump-Turbine).
- Analysis of strengths and problems concerning model and prototype of Hydraulic Machines.
- Strong knowledge of IEC (CEI) 60193 code.
- Instruments development for flow analysis on turbine model.

Main skills:

- Excellent communication skills in English, French, Italian (mother tongue), Spanish and Catalan (secondary).
- Experience in project management and mediation with clients.
- Natural predisposition for team working.
- Availability for business displacement.
- Willingness for learning and professional development.

Mes compétences :
EFFICIENCY
Energy
Hydraulic
Performance
Renewable energy
Reporting
Reporting Clients
Test
Turbine

Entreprises

  • Andritz Hydro - R&D Engineer

    2011 - maintenant Main activities: research of new tools for the analysis of the flow behaviour in turbines models; preparation of model test calendar; monitoring the overall process of design, realization and installation of the machine; evaluation of model performances and investigation of possible improvements in order to fulfil the contractual guarantees; direct contact with clients and reporting to the project leader.

  • École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) - Test Engineer

    2009 - 2011 Main activities: certification of hydraulic machines performances, maintenance of devices and testing rig, direct contact for results analysis with clients (ALSTOM, ANDRITZ, VOITH, AMERICAN HYDRO, EDF, EDP), weekly reporting to the Director of the Model Testing Group.

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2009 - 2010 Specialization Course in Hydraulic Machines

    LMH Laboratory of Hydraulic Machines - One week intensive course concerning:
    - Machines development and design.
    - Power plant implantation.
    - Energy management.
    - CFD and Model Test development.

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2008 - 2008 Project of Master - MSc

    LAI Laboratory.

    Project of Master: “PROJECT AND DESIGN OF A MP SYNCHRONOUS MOTOR FOR SPACE APPLICATIONS”, in collaboration with the Swiss Cube Project.

  • Politecnico Di TORINO (Torino)

    Torino 2006 - 2008 MSc in Mechanical Engineering

  • Politecnico Di TORINO (Torino)

    Torino 2002 - 2006 BEng Industrial Engineering

    Final project: “FUNCTIONAL STUDY OF A PUMP FOR DIESEL BURNER” for Riello Burners s.p.a.

Réseau