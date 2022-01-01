Matteo BIANCIOTTO

Main knowledge:
- Deep experience in the performance evaluation of any kind of hydraulic machines (Pelton,Francis,Pump-Turbine).
- Analysis of strengths and problems concerning model and prototype of Hydraulic Machines.
- Strong knowledge of IEC (CEI) 60193 code.
- Instruments development for flow analysis on turbine model.
Main skills:
- Excellent communication skills in English, French, Italian (mother tongue), Spanish and Catalan (secondary).
- Experience in project management and mediation with clients.
- Natural predisposition for team working.
- Availability for business displacement.
- Willingness for learning and professional development.
Mes compétences :
EFFICIENCY
Energy
Hydraulic
Performance
Renewable energy
Reporting
Reporting Clients
Test
Turbine