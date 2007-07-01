Menu

Matteo PANZAVOLTA

Thaon Les Vosges

En résumé

Results-focused leader, business developer and technical expert with a track record of 13+ years successfully identifying and capitalizing on opportunities and creating new revenue streams. Develop and manage relationships with global technical and manufacturing firms, partners and other key influencers, persuasively presenting proposals. Establish and manage operations worldwide. Provide strong technical support, leveraging engineering skills to drive pre-sales initiatives and product delivery.

Specialties:
Business Development • Strategic Planning • Engineering • Sales & Marketing • Global Operations
Client Relationship Management • Project Management • Team Leadership • Negotiation • Finance
Market Analysis • Presentations • Performance Management • Collaboration • Proposals / Tenders
P&L • Research & Development • Reporting • Technical Support • Oil, Gas & Energy Sectors

Mes compétences :
Business development
Vente
Project management

Entreprises

  • Honeywell - EMEA Customer Marketing Leader

    Thaon Les Vosges 2015 - maintenant

  • Imerys - Business Development Manager - Global Power Generation & Incineration

    2012 - 2014 Developed Power & Waste to Energy Sectors worldwide with particular focus on China, South East Asia, India and East Europe.
    Achieved and exceed all the 2012 business goals: global Power & Waste to Energy segments order intake, number of new quotations and number of new clients worldwide.
    Coached and inspired local business units in China, South East Asia, India, Africa and Europe, scouting new business opportunities and pursuing them with frequent meetings with Clients worldwide. Developed and managed broad global network in Power Generation, Biomass to Energy and Waste to Energy OEMs and End Users.

  • Alstom Power - Technical Sales Project Leader

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2009 - 2012 Project Leader Sales Pre-Acquisition CCPP
    Global Thermal System Gas Business - Baden (Switzerland)

    -Successfully led a global team of engineers (5-6 in different locations) to perform technical sales support / economical and technical feasibility investigations- plant optimization in more than 25 Combined Cycle projects worldwide (>400 MW), influencing Clients’ permitting process and technical bid specifications.
    -Led investigation of special / new Power Plant solutions using Alstom equipments: co-generation applications, combined cycle add –on, repowering schemes, brown-field integration, unconventional fuels, influencing future R&D developments.
    -Market trend feedbacks to Gas Plant R&D and Marketing / Competition performance analysis
    -Led weekly pre-acquisition meetings at executive level

  • GE Infrastructure - Senior Project Manager

    Toulouse 2007 - 2009 GE Infrastructure Energy - Schenectady, NY (USA)
    Senior Project Manager
    Thermal Power Generation Plants - combined cycle projects:THIVA Power Plant (Greece) 400 MW - Project size $200 MM // UFG SABON Power Plant (Spain) 400 MW - Project size $300 MM·

    -Applied leadership expertise to lead THIVA CCPP to achieve on time delivery and CM enhancement of $ 5+ MM.
    -External Focus: Achieved Project NPS score of 9.26 (out of 10) as a result of continuous attention to customer's satisfaction.
    -GE ENERGY – GLOBAL AWARD for the results obtained on THIVA CCPP (Sept 2008).· Negotiated with imagination and courage with Client and obtained change orders resulting in additional revenues. ($ 2+ MM).
    -Successfully led with inclusiveness a Global team (USA, France, China, Korea, Greece etc) stimulating teamwork and boundary less environment. Team of 10 people directly managed (including site manager, lead project engineer, deputy project manager, project finance manager, logistic manager, project controller etc) + cross-functional team of 150+ team members

  • GE Infrastructure - Project Management Leadership Program

    Toulouse 2006 - 2008 2 Year Program dedicated to GE global top talents, spanning five rotational assignments: commercial operations, risk, sourcing, contracts, finance, project controls . Combines job assignments, and interactive seminars focused on commercial, technical, and leadership skills and it’s aligned with PMBOK methodologies and practices.(PMI)

    Related Experience:

    -Commercial Manager (Italy) 07/2007-12/2007
    · Led a global team (10+) to prepare 3 firm bids for steam turbines in Chile, Brazil & Spain (aver. project size USD 40 MM)
    · Led final commercial negotiations
    · Developed a Consortium agreement for a Solar thermodynamic project’s bid

    -Project Finance (NY, USA) 04/2007-07/2007
    · Led the resource management forecast plan, driving global team of Dept leaders to deliver their analysis on time.
    · Analyzed and presented to General Manager: large impact on headcounts plan

    -Sourcing (Atlanta, USA) 01/2007-04/2007
    · Led the creation of a centralized European purchasing center for GE Energy Services Division

    - Project Control & Risk (Atlanta, USA) 09/2006-12/2006
    · Planning for several USA Wind Projects (Totaling $350+ MM)

  • GE Infrastructure - Project Manager

    Toulouse 2004 - 2006 PM of CM&U (Conversion, modif. & Upgrading) of Oil & Gas machines.

    - Was responsible for CM&U (conversion, modification and upgrading) project of Oil & Gas machines. Responsible for the project execution in terms of the main contractual obligations (timely delivery and quality) and the achievement of the expected profitability of the Project (Sales; CM; Productivity).
    - Worked on over 10 projects totalling in $30+ MM.
    - All projects were successfully delivered on time or in advance of contractual delivery date.
    - Maintained budget costs and ensured high quality for the clients: Total CM enhancement of $4+ MM
    - GE OIL&GAS- AWARD for the outstanding results achieved in Project Management during 2005.
    - Negotiated and obtained change orders from customers resulting in more than $500 K of additional revenue.
    - Managed cross-functional teams of approximately 20 to 30 team members.
    - Worked on all aspects of a project life cycle from initiation to closure (engineering, procurement, manufacturing, commissioning and installation).
    - Experienced in all aspects of project management and developed strong leadership and people management skills

  • Rosetti Marino - Organizational Consultant

    Neuilly 2003 - 2004 -Re-engineered the procurement process of Fores Engineering - a supplier of package units for Oil & Gas companies.
    -Worked alongside the CEO and top management.

  • HERA SpA - Project Engineer

    2001 - 2003 -Was responsible for the engineering of the assigned projects in terms of supply, timely delivery, quality and compliance with the overall contractual scope. Acted as main technical interface for the projects, developed and fulfilled the engineering planning for the assigned projects·
    -Successfully coordinated discipline engineers to prepare and deliver design in compliance with contractual requirements.

Formations

  • NLP Academy (London)

    London 2012 - 2012 Master NLP - Premium NLP Practitioner

    New Code NLP practitioner, Classic Code NLP, MAster NLP - Certified Classic Code NLP and New Code NLP by Dr. John Grinder (co-founder of NLP), Michael Carroll & Carmen Bostic St Clair (March 2012)
    Master NLP Certification (July 2012)

  • Politecnico Di MILANO (Milano)

    Milano 2003 - 2004 MBA

    Master of Business Administration
    Oil & Gas Industry Focus; Merit Scholarship

  • Università Degli Studi Di BOLOGNA (Bologna)

    Bologna 1996 - 2001 MS Engineering

    ALMA MATER scholarships, Top 10 student

Réseau