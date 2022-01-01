Retail
Matthew HOUGHTON
Ajouter
Matthew HOUGHTON
LARMOR PLAGE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
727Sailbags
- Chargé de réseau de Distribution
2016 - maintenant
La Base
- Responsable évenementiel
2011 - 2015
Noroit
- Commercial France et Export
Bouaye
2010 - 2011
vente
formation assistant
agrandir le fichier client
conseiller clientèle
Organisation de salon
Formations
Centre De Perfectionnement Au Commerce International (Nantes)
Nantes
maintenant
Réseau
Audrey POTTIER
Cedric DELANOE
Cyril LE BAGOUSSE
Florence CROSSAY
Géraldine BIZARD
Gilles MAHÉ
Harold DE BUCK
Julien VICTOR
Pascale GUIHARD
Pascale JULIENNE