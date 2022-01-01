Menu

Matthew JAMISON

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
foreign exchange preparation
responsible for a group
international work experience
financial management
basic administration
Responsible for leasing
Responsible for fulfilling company
Microsoft Office
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe

Entreprises

  • EF Education First - Course Leader

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Was responsible for a group of students aged 14-17 on an academic journey to Malta. Assisted in all parts of their arrival and departure, worked with local staff to plan students' activity timetable, presided over basic administration and financial management.

  • IES Abroad - Practicum Student

    Ramonville 2014 - 2014 Assisted with student orientation and cultural adaptation, accompanied students on cultural excursions, created new brochures aimed at student support and diversity, and performed daily office tasks.

  • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA - ESL Instructor

    2013 - 2013 Instructed intensive English classes to international students seeking to improve their academic English skills in preparation for college. Created a course in academic essay writing.

  • Lycée Amédée Gasquet - English Assistant

    2010 - 2011 Conducted courses in conversational English, writing, and foreign exchange preparation with
    9th-12th graders.

  • Apple - Specialist

    PARIS 2010 - 2010

  • University Greens Apartments - Community Assistant

    2008 - 2009 Responsible for leasing, community event planning, community upkeep, and tours.

  • Lycée privé Saint Marie - English Assistant

    2007 - 2008 Conducted courses in conversational English, writing, and foreign exchange preparation with 9th-12th graders.

  • Century LLC - Product Representative

    2006 - 2007 Responsible for fulfilling company's Internet and mail orders, providing product education to clients, overviewing showroom sales, and general administrative tasks.

Formations

  • University Of Oklahoma (Norman, Ok)

    Norman, Ok 2013 - 2014 M.Ed. in Adult and Higher Education

  • Université Clermont 2 Blaise Pascal

    Clermont Ferrand 2010 - 2011 DULF C1

  • University Of Oklahoma (Norman, Ok)

    Norman, Ok 2005 - 2010 B.A. International and Area Studies

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel