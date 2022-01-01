Matthew JAMISON

-
EF Education First
- Course Leader
Paris
2014 - 2014
Was responsible for a group of students aged 14-17 on an academic journey to Malta. Assisted in all parts of their arrival and departure, worked with local staff to plan students' activity timetable, presided over basic administration and financial management.
-
EF Education First
- Course Leader
Paris
2014 - 2014
Was responsible for a group of students aged 14-17 on an academic journey to Malta. Assisted in all parts of their arrival and departure, worked with local staff to plan students' activity timetable, presided over basic administration and financial management.
-
IES Abroad
- Practicum Student
Ramonville
2014 - 2014
Assisted with student orientation and cultural adaptation, accompanied students on cultural excursions, created new brochures aimed at student support and diversity, and performed daily office tasks.
-
IES Abroad
- Practicum Student
Ramonville
2014 - 2014
Assisted with student orientation and cultural adaptation, accompanied students on cultural excursions, created new brochures aimed at student support and diversity, and performed daily office tasks.
-
UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA
- ESL Instructor
2013 - 2013
Instructed intensive English classes to international students seeking to improve their academic English skills in preparation for college. Created a course in academic essay writing.
-
UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA
- ESL Instructor
2013 - 2013
Instructed intensive English classes to international students seeking to improve their academic English skills in preparation for college. Created a course in academic essay writing.
-
Lycée Amédée Gasquet
- English Assistant
2010 - 2011
Conducted courses in conversational English, writing, and foreign exchange preparation with
9th-12th graders.
-
Lycée Amédée Gasquet
- English Assistant
2010 - 2011
Conducted courses in conversational English, writing, and foreign exchange preparation with
9th-12th graders.
-
Apple
- Specialist
PARIS
2010 - 2010
-
Apple
- Specialist
PARIS
2010 - 2010
-
University Greens Apartments
- Community Assistant
2008 - 2009
Responsible for leasing, community event planning, community upkeep, and tours.
-
University Greens Apartments
- Community Assistant
2008 - 2009
Responsible for leasing, community event planning, community upkeep, and tours.
-
Lycée privé Saint Marie
- English Assistant
2007 - 2008
Conducted courses in conversational English, writing, and foreign exchange preparation with 9th-12th graders.
-
Lycée privé Saint Marie
- English Assistant
2007 - 2008
Conducted courses in conversational English, writing, and foreign exchange preparation with 9th-12th graders.
-
Century LLC
- Product Representative
2006 - 2007
Responsible for fulfilling company's Internet and mail orders, providing product education to clients, overviewing showroom sales, and general administrative tasks.
-
Century LLC
- Product Representative
2006 - 2007
Responsible for fulfilling company's Internet and mail orders, providing product education to clients, overviewing showroom sales, and general administrative tasks.