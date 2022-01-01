Retail
Matthias BADAIRE
Matthias BADAIRE
Levallois-Perret
Entreprises
Business Objects
Levallois-Perret
maintenant
SAP
- Support Specialist
Paris
2008 - 2010
Working on BusinessObjects intergration with SAP product (SAP BW)
Connecting with Development teams on both side to deal with urgent issues and longer term supportability improvement
BusinessObjects
- Field Service Support Engineer
Levallois-Perret
2005 - 2008
Formations
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées
Rennes
1997 - 1999
INFORMATIQUE
Université Orléans
Orleans
1995 - 1997
INFORMATIQUE DE GESTION
Alexandre FORTIN
Angélique LIECHTY
David GUIET
Frederic BOURREAU
Jessy LE CLANCHE
Léna CHAMBRIER
Michelland ALEXANDRE
Pauline JAMIN
Philippe FLANDRIN
Valérie HALO