Matthias BAUGHAN

My professional experiences have brought me rigor, a taste for teamwork but also autonomy, a relational sense and a good technical understanding of the aeronautical and aerospace environment.
The fact of speaking English is a plus, especially in this environment and allowed me to have to manage offshore teams (India and Romania) but also to exchange technically with teams of European collaborators (German, Spanish, English, Italian, Brazilian, Mexican ).
Being curious, responsive, rigorous, conscientious and inventive are qualities that I have always applied during my professional career and that my different hierarchies have greatly appreciated.
I want to take advantage of this, share it, but also increase my personal and professional knowledge in order to be able to bring the maximum of my potential in my future professional experiences.
Mes compétences :
Mécanicien
Maintenance
Rigoureux
Technicien
Monteur
Aéronautique
Dynamique
Controleur OAV
Autonome
Controleur satellites
Spacebus 3k
Spacebus 4k
Loral
Plateforme Sisat
Plateforme E2k
Plateforme E3k
Plateforme I3K
Plateforme E-bird