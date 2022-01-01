Menu

Matthias BAUGHAN

Paris

My professional experiences have brought me rigor, a taste for teamwork but also autonomy, a relational sense and a good technical understanding of the aeronautical and aerospace environment.
The fact of speaking English is a plus, especially in this environment and allowed me to have to manage offshore teams (India and Romania) but also to exchange technically with teams of European collaborators (German, Spanish, English, Italian, Brazilian, Mexican ).

Being curious, responsive, rigorous, conscientious and inventive are qualities that I have always applied during my professional career and that my different hierarchies have greatly appreciated.

I want to take advantage of this, share it, but also increase my personal and professional knowledge in order to be able to bring the maximum of my potential in my future professional experiences.

Mes compétences :
Mécanicien
Maintenance
Rigoureux
Technicien
Monteur
Aéronautique
Dynamique
Controleur OAV
Autonome
Controleur satellites
Spacebus 3k
Spacebus 4k
Loral
Plateforme Sisat
Plateforme E2k
Plateforme E3k
Plateforme I3K
Plateforme E-bird

Entreprises

  • Eutelsat - Contrôleur satellites

    Paris 2016 - maintenant In charge of a 28 multi platforms spacecraft fleet based on a 16 controllers team on 24/7 shift, I have to to ensure that the satellites operated are in working order.
    Reaction in accordance of any warnings or alarms with a strong stress management and analysis, by following provided procedure.
    Contact on-call if needed and provide him/her by a strong/deep analysis of the environment (plot monitoring and replay).

    In charge of ground segment management (BBEs, Antennas, Ranging, Calibration, Emergency,...).
    In charge of network oversight.

  • TELESPAZIO - Contrôleur satellites

    Rome 2014 - 2016 In charge of the surveillance of 4 spacecraft on customer's site (DGA).
    Stress management and reaction based on provided procedures.
    Top Secret clearance obtained.

  • Sonovision Group - ATA Leader 27 & 22 / OAV

    Aix-en-Provence 2012 - 2014 OAV:

    Simulation and validation of maintenance tasks (AMM) on Airbus A350 (FAL & Flight Test)
    Processes' scheduling regarding planes availability.
    Identifying and register non-conformities, then react in accordance.
    Provide quality report based on customer's process.
    Provide the hierarchy by a detailed weekly report.

    ATA Leader:

    In charge of technical data writing on ATA 27 (Flight Control) and backup on ATA 22 (Auto Pilot).
    I had to manage and take in charge all new criteria and technical modifications.
    Including Technical meeting at customer’s office (AIRBUS).

    A conscientious and deep analysis of criteria allowed me to smartly update and improve Customer’s technical documentation related to Single Aisle/Long Range aircraft’s families.

    I was in charge of an Offshore team situated at Bangalore (India) and, sometime I also had to manage a team in Romania. Diplomacy and technical support were necessary to maintain a “win-win” coordination in this multicultural work relationship.
    It allows me to help employees to develop their skills. A trip to the city of Bangalore allowed me to speed up this process.

  • Liebherr Aerospace - Technicien de Maintenance

    1999 - 2012 Assembly/disassembly and setting on bleed system equipments (Airbus; Boeing; Bombardier, Embraer).
    Final tests on benchmark before customer’s delivery.
    Active participation to Audit with customers.

    In charge of technical workshop’s documentation (CMM, SB,...) with strong technical proposal in a way to improve processes.

    Tools creations that improved and made building processes faster.

Formations

  • AIRBUS

    Toulouse 1999 - 2001 Mécanien Cellule Aéronef

Réseau