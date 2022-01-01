Menu

Matthias BRISSEAU

LYON

En résumé

I’ve been working for more than 10 years as a SAP technical expert and SAP PPM consultant.
I had the chance to work on global SAP projects, with customers from all over the world: Sweden, US, France, India, Brazil, Japan, Australia…
What’s more, I have a good overview of several SAP components, such as: SAP ERP ECC6.0 (CATS, HR, FI, CO, PS, ABAP, ALE, authorizations…), SAP BI7, SAP Portal EP7, SAP PPM 4.5/5.0 (cProjects/RPM)…
I’ve also been running different ways of working: maintenance/project mode, upgrade projects, technical expertise…
I led in 2010-2011 a SAP deployment (project management IT solution) in Japan on business side.
I am currently working as a senior SAP PPM consultant for several customers:
- Portfolio Management
- Financial & Capacity planning
- Project Management
- Resource Management
- Accounting Integration

Expertise:
- SAP R/3 4.7, ECC6: ABAP, ABAP Object, WebDynpro, CATS, HR, PS, CO, FI, Authorizations, ALE, Enhancement Framework, Core Data Services (CDS), HANA views
- SAP PPM 4.5, 5.0, 6.1: cProjects, RPM
- SAP NWBC
- SAP Enterprise Portal
- SAP BW, BI7

Main customers: Volvo AB, Biomerieux, Airbus Helicopters, DeLonghi, Rolex

Mes compétences :
SAP PPM
SAP BI
SAP ERP
SAP Portal
SAP ABAP
SAP Netweaver
SAP FI/CO
SAP HCM
SAP PS

Entreprises

  • Teamsquare - SAP Technical Expert / Business Project Manager

    LYON 2010 - maintenant Business Project Manager for a roll-out project in Japan.
    Senior SAP Technical expert.

    Business Project Manager for a roll-out project in Japan:
    - Planning/Budget/Resources Management,
    - Understand the AS IS and the TO BE system lanscape/processes,
    - Understand the needed change management & make the proper communication,
    - System tests organization,
    - End-users training & documentation,
    - Team work with different cultures (Japanese vs. European/French).

    Senior SAP Technical expertise on new, enhancement & roll-out projects:
    - Technical/functional expertise on SAP cProjects/xRPM modules,
    - Technical expertise/analyze and realization,
    - Responsible for all custom developments.

  • Logica - Information Techology Engineer

    COMPIEGNE 2006 - 2010 Implementation of a project management tool based on SAP ERP, SAP PPM, SAP BI & SAP Portal.
    International context.

    Analyst / technical expert. International customers & IT team (US, Sweden, France, Australia, Brazil, India, China, Japan).

    Technical support on new, enhancement & roll-out projects:
    - Technical expertise/analyze and realization,
    - Workshops (Lyon, Göteborg, Greensboro),
    - Responsible for authorizations (portal/backend),
    - Responsible for specific developments (SAP PPM & SAP ERP: Business ADd-Ins, Enhancement spots, interfaces, standard/custom integration, performances, system landscape, OSS support follow-up),
    - BI developments (standard/custom extracation, BI7 data flows, "real time" function, query management within SAP Portal),
    - Upgrade project from SAP BW 3.5 to BI7 (Non regression tests, system adaptations, data flow migration, PSA/DTP usage, authorizations, queries, SAP Portal integration).

    Maintenance on SAP R/3 et BW:
    - Technical analyze and realization (corrective & evolutive),
    - Technical/functional referent,
    - End-user support.

    Technologies:
    SAP R/3 4.7, ECC6.0: ABAP, ABAP Object, WebDynpro, CATS, HR, PS, CO, FI, authorizations, ALE…
    SAP BW 3.5, BI7
    SAP Enterprise Portal 7.0
    SAP PPM 4.5: cProjects, xRPM

Formations

Réseau