Matthias BRISSEAU

I’ve been working for more than 10 years as a SAP technical expert and SAP PPM consultant.
I had the chance to work on global SAP projects, with customers from all over the world: Sweden, US, France, India, Brazil, Japan, Australia…
What’s more, I have a good overview of several SAP components, such as: SAP ERP ECC6.0 (CATS, HR, FI, CO, PS, ABAP, ALE, authorizations…), SAP BI7, SAP Portal EP7, SAP PPM 4.5/5.0 (cProjects/RPM)…
I’ve also been running different ways of working: maintenance/project mode, upgrade projects, technical expertise…
I led in 2010-2011 a SAP deployment (project management IT solution) in Japan on business side.
I am currently working as a senior SAP PPM consultant for several customers:
- Portfolio Management
- Financial & Capacity planning
- Project Management
- Resource Management
- Accounting Integration
Expertise:
- SAP R/3 4.7, ECC6: ABAP, ABAP Object, WebDynpro, CATS, HR, PS, CO, FI, Authorizations, ALE, Enhancement Framework, Core Data Services (CDS), HANA views
- SAP PPM 4.5, 5.0, 6.1: cProjects, RPM
- SAP NWBC
- SAP Enterprise Portal
- SAP BW, BI7
Main customers: Volvo AB, Biomerieux, Airbus Helicopters, DeLonghi, Rolex
Mes compétences :
SAP PPM
SAP BI
SAP ERP
SAP Portal
SAP ABAP
SAP Netweaver
SAP FI/CO
SAP HCM
SAP PS