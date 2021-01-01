Menu

Matthieu BERTIN

DUBAÏ

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business Development
repairs Training
proven skills
management skills
Staff Development and Training
General Management
Customer Relationship Management
Budgeting
Sales Targets
Managerial Skills
Multi-Level Marketing
Profit and Loss Accounts
Monthly Sales
Budgets & Budgeting
Cost Control
Retail Management
Sales
Post Sales

Entreprises

  • Make Up Shoes - Auto entrepreneur

    2020 - maintenant Custom and cleaning...#leather..

  • CORTHAY LUXURY SHOES AND LEATHER GOODS FACTORY - Ouvier-artisan

    2017 - 2018 MULTI-SKILLED QUALIFIED WORKER - CORTHAY LUXURY SHOES AND LEATHER GOODS FACTORY
    BEAUPREAU-EN-MAUGES, FRANCE - -------
    Being trained and worked at every steps of a shoe conception until factory output except the design itself: Cutting, Slitting and Trimming of the leather. Finishing and Dyeing sole. Glazing, Patina, Quality
    Control, Packing

  • Baron Papillom - CONSULTANT & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

    2015 - 2015 Introducing the Brand Barons Papillom in UAE and GCC Market. Men Footwear, Parisian Designer Brand Premium and exclusive with an international vision.

  • MAISON CORTHAY DUBAI - ASST. RETAIL MANAGER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

    2012 - 2017 2012 - JULY 2017
    -------
    A Bespoke men footwear Company: Currently handling all inventory, managing all stock while enforced effective European sales approaches suitable for the region, after sales customer retention methods and business development strategies. Exceeded sales goals by 7%, monthly. Excellent team motivator, customer relations & team leader. Creative Direction GCC: Selected & applied all colors and materials suitable for the region for brands hand-made and hand painted shoe collection.

  • OPALONA - ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER

    2008 - 2012 Promoted within the first few months to this role, by proving excellent leadership & management
    skills .Handed overall store activities and daily operations, directed all departments and executed all
    corporate programs such as promotions, social network marketing, policies, and optimal sales
    techniques. Managed and trained all floor staff on effective sales approaches, customer satisfaction,
    personal shopping into sales conversion, associate productivity as well as P&L results Increased
    monthly sales by from 15% to 25% respectively from year of initiation.

  • Housing Damage - Claims Adjuster

    2000 - 2008 For Housing Damage, Customer relationship management (Insurance companies
    and Landlords Syndicate), Claims Adjustment, Follow up of entire file, Streamlining of Quotations
    Format, Business Development mainly with Insurance Companies Claims Assessor Assessment of
    Claims On site follow up of repairs Training of new staff IT development Claims Assessor
    Assistant, On site claims assessment, Sale of additional work (carpets, paintings, flooring),
    Preparation of Quotations, Set up of internal procedures.

  • Geop assistance - CLAIMS ASSESSMENT & ADJUSTMENTS MANAGER - GEOP ASSISTANCE

    2000 - 2008

Formations

Réseau