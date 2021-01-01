Matthieu BERTIN

-
Make Up Shoes
2020 - maintenant
Custom and cleaning...#leather..
CORTHAY LUXURY SHOES AND LEATHER GOODS FACTORY
- Ouvier-artisan
2017 - 2018
MULTI-SKILLED QUALIFIED WORKER - CORTHAY LUXURY SHOES AND LEATHER GOODS FACTORY
BEAUPREAU-EN-MAUGES, FRANCE - -------
Being trained and worked at every steps of a shoe conception until factory output except the design itself: Cutting, Slitting and Trimming of the leather. Finishing and Dyeing sole. Glazing, Patina, Quality
Control, Packing
Baron Papillom
- CONSULTANT & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
2015 - 2015
Introducing the Brand Barons Papillom in UAE and GCC Market. Men Footwear, Parisian Designer Brand Premium and exclusive with an international vision.
MAISON CORTHAY DUBAI
- ASST. RETAIL MANAGER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
2012 - 2017
2012 - JULY 2017
-------
A Bespoke men footwear Company: Currently handling all inventory, managing all stock while enforced effective European sales approaches suitable for the region, after sales customer retention methods and business development strategies. Exceeded sales goals by 7%, monthly. Excellent team motivator, customer relations & team leader. Creative Direction GCC: Selected & applied all colors and materials suitable for the region for brands hand-made and hand painted shoe collection.
OPALONA
- ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
2008 - 2012
Promoted within the first few months to this role, by proving excellent leadership & management
skills .Handed overall store activities and daily operations, directed all departments and executed all
corporate programs such as promotions, social network marketing, policies, and optimal sales
techniques. Managed and trained all floor staff on effective sales approaches, customer satisfaction,
personal shopping into sales conversion, associate productivity as well as P&L results Increased
monthly sales by from 15% to 25% respectively from year of initiation.
Housing Damage
- Claims Adjuster
2000 - 2008
For Housing Damage, Customer relationship management (Insurance companies
and Landlords Syndicate), Claims Adjustment, Follow up of entire file, Streamlining of Quotations
Format, Business Development mainly with Insurance Companies Claims Assessor Assessment of
Claims On site follow up of repairs Training of new staff IT development Claims Assessor
Assistant, On site claims assessment, Sale of additional work (carpets, paintings, flooring),
Preparation of Quotations, Set up of internal procedures.
