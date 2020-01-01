Menu

Matthieu CARRE

ST ERME OUTRE ET RAMECOURT

En résumé

Etudiant Ingénieur Informatique à l'Université Technologique de Compiègne (UTC) en fin de 5ème année du cycle d’ingénieur, Spécialité Systèmes Temps-Réel et Informatique Enfouie (STRIE), à la recherche d'oportunités de premier emploi pour l'horizon septembre 2015.
Actuellement en Suède pour l'année scolaire 2014-2015 (1 an) avec comme objectifs l'obtention d'une Double Diplôme et la rélaisation d'une 'master thesis' à l'Université de Linkoping (LiU) en Suède.
-
Maj. Jan. 2015: Actuellement en rédaction d'une 'master thesis' (thèse niveau Master) au sein laboratoire IDA de l'Université de Linköping (LiU) répondant à une problèmatique de l'entreprise Scania sur la detection et gestion des anomalies dans un réseaux distribué de camions au sein d'un convoi.
Disponibilité prévue pour le mois de juillet 2015 (fin de master thesis prévu en Juin).

CV disponible à ce lien: https://db.tt/81wzCR82


Engineering Student at the Université Technologique de Compiègne (UTC) in my final 5st year. Got a emphasis in Real time and Embed Systems. At present, study abroad as a master student for a double degree at the Linköping University (LiU) in Sweden and writing a master thesis during this spring 2015.
-
Upd Jan. 2015: Currently writing a 'master thesis' (Master level) in the IDA laboratory of the University of Linköping answering the problematic of anomaly detection and management in a distributed network of trucks in a platoon.

Mes compétences :
VHDL FPGA & MMX
Html/css
Php/mysql
C/C++/Java
Pascal
LISP
Python
IDE: MS Visual Studio, Code Blocks, Qt
Statecharts
ASSEMBLER IA32
UML
Gestion de projet
Ponctuel
Adaptation

Entreprises

  • ERDF - Stagiaire en tant qu'assistant ingénieur orienté programmation, développement (6 mois)

    2013 - 2013 Projet : Implémentation et transfert aux utilisateurs d'un nouveau logiciel pour la collecte de données des postes électriques HTA/BT sur la région Champagne-Ardenne
    Tâches : Design, programmation et déploiement du logiciel en autonomie en cohérence avec le cahier des charges réalisé en début de stage avec ERDF

  • Cnam Champagne Ardennes - CDD pendant les vacances d'été de 1 mois

    2012 - 2012 Projet : Réalisation d’emplois du temps pour une école d’ingénieurs de BTP
    Tâches : Création, implémentation et saisies des emplois du temps dans la base de données Gescicc@

  • Delpharm Reims - Stage Ouvrier à DELPHARM REIMS de 4 semaines

    huningue 2011 - 2011 Projet : Intégration dans une équipe de maintenance
    Tâches : Réalisation de tâches d'un technicien de maintenance

Formations

  • Linköping University (Linköping)

    Linköping 2014 - maintenant Double diplôme en Génie Informatique avec l'Université Technologique de Compiègne (France) et l'Université de Technologie de Linköping (Suède)

    Actuellement en rédaction d'une 'master thesis' (thèse niveau Master) au sein laboratoire IDA de l'Université de Linköping (LiU) répondant à une problèmatique de l'entreprise Scania sur la detection et gestion des anomalies dans un réseaux distribué de camions au sein d'un convoi.

  • Université Technologique De Compiègne

    Compiegne 2010 - maintenant Diplôme d’Ingénieur en Génie Informatique

    Spécialité Systèmes Temps-Réel et Informatique Enfouie (STRIE)

  • Université Reims Champagne Ardenne

    Reims 2009 - 2010 Licence 1

    Début septembre: 1ère année de classe préparatoire au Lycée Clemenceau, démissionnaire pour cause de conflit sur la manière de recevoir l'enseignement.
    Fin septembre: Réorientation vers une licence Maths/Info à l'Université Reims Champagne Ardenne.
    Fin Janvier: Obtention de toutes les unités de valeurs.

  • Lycée Marc Chagall

    Reims 2006 - 2009 Baccalauréat S

    Physique Chimie - Obtention du Baccalauréat S, Spécialité Physique Chimie, mention Bien

