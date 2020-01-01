Matthieu CARRE

Etudiant Ingénieur Informatique à l'Université Technologique de Compiègne (UTC) en fin de 5ème année du cycle d’ingénieur, Spécialité Systèmes Temps-Réel et Informatique Enfouie (STRIE), à la recherche d'oportunités de premier emploi pour l'horizon septembre 2015.

Actuellement en Suède pour l'année scolaire 2014-2015 (1 an) avec comme objectifs l'obtention d'une Double Diplôme et la rélaisation d'une 'master thesis' à l'Université de Linkoping (LiU) en Suède.

-

Maj. Jan. 2015: Actuellement en rédaction d'une 'master thesis' (thèse niveau Master) au sein laboratoire IDA de l'Université de Linköping (LiU) répondant à une problèmatique de l'entreprise Scania sur la detection et gestion des anomalies dans un réseaux distribué de camions au sein d'un convoi.

Disponibilité prévue pour le mois de juillet 2015 (fin de master thesis prévu en Juin).



CV disponible à ce lien: https://db.tt/81wzCR82





Engineering Student at the Université Technologique de Compiègne (UTC) in my final 5st year. Got a emphasis in Real time and Embed Systems. At present, study abroad as a master student for a double degree at the Linköping University (LiU) in Sweden and writing a master thesis during this spring 2015.

-

Upd Jan. 2015: Currently writing a 'master thesis' (Master level) in the IDA laboratory of the University of Linköping answering the problematic of anomaly detection and management in a distributed network of trucks in a platoon.



Mes compétences :

VHDL FPGA & MMX

Html/css

Php/mysql

C/C++/Java

Pascal

LISP

Python

IDE: MS Visual Studio, Code Blocks, Qt

Statecharts

ASSEMBLER IA32

UML

Gestion de projet

Ponctuel

Adaptation